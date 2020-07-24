Marquez is back in the ring, declared fit for Andalucia GP

Medical update

Marquez has been exempted from the free practice sessions and the six-time world champion is expected to be back on the track on Saturday. MotoGP Medical Director Dr Angel Charte gave an update about the recovering trio.

"There were no signs of pain or mechanical inability of Marc Marquez's right arm and the exhaustive medical examination has been positive. It proves the rider is perfectly ready to race. Crutchlow had another crash and fractured his left scaphoid. He's okay and can race perfectly. In the case of Alex Rins, exactly the same."

Talking points

The pre-event press conference gave a good few more talking points ahead of the Andalucia GP.

Joining Spanish GP race winner Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) were his fellow podium finishers Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), as well as fourth-placed Jack Miller (Pramac Racing). Crutchlow and Rins joined the stage too.

Amazing feeling

Quartararo, who spoke first said he was still riding high on the feeling from Sunday's race.

"It was an amazing feeling. I didn't really feel the pressure of winning my first race but as soon as I won I felt like I had taken some pressure off me. This is really positive but in the end the first thing that I did after the photos and everything was to have a briefing with my team to try to improve even more, try to find some small details to make even more of a difference and we'll try to do our best again this weekend!"

Tyre choice

Vinales, who spoke next was first asked about his tyre choice on Sunday...

"It looks like I need to work on the hard! But anyway it's a totally different race. We needed to focus on the start of the race to be with Marc, somehow we made a good strategy and even if I struggled a lot we took 20 points, which is really good for us. For sure this weekend we have another race in Jerez to try understand the bike. I'm really excited, the feeling is the same as the first race."

Ducati talk

One of those many manufacturers hoping to take to the top step is Ducati. Dovizioso, who took his first premier class podium at Jerez last weekend, was next to talk.

"It was really hard last weekend, especially in the race. I was struggling and I couldn't write the way I wanted. It was very physical for me. From the beginning to the end. To finish on the podium was very important for the championship, being in Jerez. I'm happy to be here again because after four days you're able to work on some details."

What will the future bring for those on the comeback? How will they fare once the green light goes on at the end of pit lane? We'll find out soon..