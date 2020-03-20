English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Monaco Grand Prix cancelled

By Patric Ridge

Monaco, March 20: The Monaco Grand Prix will not take place in 2020 as the Formula One calendar continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

F1's season opener in Australia was cancelled, while races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China had already been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The FIA then announced on Thursday (March 19) that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco grands prix would all be put back but it was later confirmed the latter race, scheduled for May 24, will not take place.

It had initially been hoped that the season would be able to start in the Netherlands on May 3, but that will no longer be possible, with a mandatory shutdown having been brought forward to March and April to free up room in August for postponed events.

A statement from Automobile Club de Monaco confirmed the decision was based on the unknown impact of the pandemic on the F1 championship, plus the uncertainty over which teams will be able to participate and the pressure on businesses and workforces involved with the event.

It is the first time since 1954 that the iconic F1 race, famous for its street-circuit design, will not take place in the principality.

F1's managing director Ross Brawn said on Saturday he was optimistic of a "17-or-18-race championship". The earliest the F1 season can now start is on June 7 in Baku.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue