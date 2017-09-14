Thailand the only addition to MotoGP calendar

Bengaluru, September 14: The 2018 MotoGP will have one extra race in Thailand as the organisers announced a provisional calendar for the new season.

Instead of the current 18 races, the FIM World Championship will have 19 in 2018 with the Buriram circuit in Thailand being the new addition to the calendar.

The Losail International Circuit in Qatar will remain the season opener and the only night race of the calendar while the championship winds up with the traditional race in Valencia, Spain.

The season will start a week early compared to this year with the Qatar race scheduled for March 18 and with the addition of one more race it will wind up a week later on November 18.

Though Great Britain is scheduled to host a Grand Prix on August 26, there are some question marks over the present venue with Silverstone likely to make way for Donington Park.

Silverstone has hosted Britain's MotoGP since 2010 after the event moved away from long-time home of Donington Park, which held the race from 1987 to 2009.

MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports is in negotiations with both Silverstone and Donington Park and hence the venue for the British round has been listed as 'TBC' on the provisional calendar.

Provisional calendar