Home » Motorsport » News »Thailand the only addition to MotoGP calendar

Thailand the only addition to MotoGP calendar

Written By:
Marc Marquez
MotoGP will have one more race in 2019

Bengaluru, September 14: The 2018 MotoGP will have one extra race in Thailand as the organisers announced a provisional calendar for the new season.

Instead of the current 18 races, the FIM World Championship will have 19 in 2018 with the Buriram circuit in Thailand being the new addition to the calendar.

The Losail International Circuit in Qatar will remain the season opener and the only night race of the calendar while the championship winds up with the traditional race in Valencia, Spain.

The season will start a week early compared to this year with the Qatar race scheduled for March 18 and with the addition of one more race it will wind up a week later on November 18.

Though Great Britain is scheduled to host a Grand Prix on August 26, there are some question marks over the present venue with Silverstone likely to make way for Donington Park.

Silverstone has hosted Britain's MotoGP since 2010 after the event moved away from long-time home of Donington Park, which held the race from 1987 to 2009.

MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports is in negotiations with both Silverstone and Donington Park and hence the venue for the British round has been listed as 'TBC' on the provisional calendar.

Provisional calendar

DATES GRAND PRIX
March 18 Qatar
April 8 Termas de Rio Hondo
April 22 Austin
May 6 Jerez
May 20 Le Mans
June 3 Mugello
June 17 Barcelona
July 1 Assen
July 15 Sachsenring
August 5 Brno
August 12 Red Bull Ring
August 26 TBC
September 9 Misano
September 23 Aragon
October 7 Buriram
October 21 Motegi
October 28 Phillip Island
November 4 Sepang
November 18 Valencia

Related Articles

Read more about: motorsport motogp qatar spain
Story first published: Thursday, September 14, 2017, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More

Latest News

+ More
+ More
POLLS