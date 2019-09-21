MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez imperious again in Aragon qualifying

Aragon Grand Prix: Marquez masters Motorland on Day 1

Marquez is 93 points clear of nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the standings as he bids for a fourth straight championship - and there was no let-up in his performance during qualifying on Saturday.

The Repsol Honda superstar saw a dominant run of poles disrupted last week as he clashed with Valentino Rossi in qualifying at San Marino, but he has now run fastest heading into race day nine times this season - his most in a campaign since an outstanding 13 in 2014.

Marquez has recorded three consecutive wins at Aragon, too, and his time of one minute and 47.009 seconds makes him favourite to triumph again in what will be his 200th start.

He set the benchmark after a strong early showing from Maverick Vinales, although Fabio Quartararo - a qualifying expert - pushed hard late on.

Quartararo left his best lap for last and fell just 0.327 seconds short as he failed to match Marquez's pace over the final sector.

Further down the grid, there were contrasting results for the Espargaro brothers, with Pol suffering a wrist fracture and deemed unfit to ride as Aleix starred to sit in fifth.

Dovizioso's hopes of challenging Marquez this weekend took a hit as he came 10th in the second session.

Danilo Petrucci's slump continued, meanwhile, as he failed to even reach Q2. The Italian is third overall for 2019 but has not made the podium in the past six races, finishing a year-low 10th last time out in San Marino.

Jorge Lorenzo, who has been working his way back from injury, was way off in Q1, 20th overall.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 1:47.009 2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha): +0.327s 3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha): +0.463s 4. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): +0.649s 5. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team): +0.724s 6. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha): +1.006s 7. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): +1.313s 8. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha): +1.363s 9. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar): +1.449s 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): +1.599s 11. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia Racing Team): +2.231s 12. Pol Espargaro (KTM)