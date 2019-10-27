MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales crashed out in Australia chasing 'victory or nothing'

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez claims dramatic Australian GP win as Vinales crashes out

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider dropped back to sixth place after starting on pole but worked his way back to the front.

Vinales looked set for a repeat of his win in the race last year, but dominant champion Marc Marquez overtook him on the last lap as they fought it out in a dramatic finale.

It was Marquez who took the chequered flag yet again after Vinales ended up in the gravel at Turn 10, having lost control as he strived to pass his fellow Spaniard.

Vinales had no regrets at the end of a race that promised so much for him.

"Well actually I'm very happy because I gave my best every lap, every single lap," Vinales said.

"But for sure we have things to improve – you could see in the race on the TV. So, we need to keep working, keep improving the bike. I think we have very positive points and some that we have to improve but, as a rider, I gave my best.

"If not there, the crash was 10 metres later because I already attacked to go in, so it was there or later. I tried my best. When you try your best… okay, for me today, it was victory or nothing. I think it was the best."

Vinales, seven points behind third-place Alex Rins in the MotoGP driver standings, is confident he can mount another strong challenge at the Malaysian Grand Prix next weekend.

"Sepang is a track that I really like. Here the feelings were very positive. I rode fast in all the areas, especially on the race pace we were very fast," he said.

"We need to keep working. For sure it won't be easy in Sepang because of the long straights. But we'll keep working and we'll be there for sure. We're really motivated as always."