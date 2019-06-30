English

MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales 'living the dream' with long-awaited win

By Opta
MaverickVinales - cropped

Assen, June 30: Maverick Vinales described his drought-ending MotoGP victory at the Dutch TT on Sunday as a "dream".

MotoGP Raceweek: Quartararo takes Dutch pole

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider had not yet won this season following three retirements and just a single podium in the first seven races.

But Vinales streaked away from Marc Marquez and pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo in Assen to clinch his first triumph since last year's Australian Grand Prix.

"It feels amazing," he told BT Sport. "Assen is one of the tracks I like most on the calendar - the fans are amazing, the layout today was amazing. I have no words.

"I just want to congratulate the team because they did a great job. All the fans with all their passion gave me a little bit more. I'm super excited.

"Right now, I'm living my dream. It was such a long period without victory. I made it for Yamaha. I just say thanks to God."

Vinales was aided in part by an apparent issue with Quartararo's front wheel that had his own Yamaha wobbling throughout the race.

"It was really difficult to handle the bike," Quartararo acknowledged after finishing third. "But I was leading a race for the first time, so I'm really happy.

"It's our second podium and I can't wait to be in Germany. I hope I can rest my arm a little bit because now it's a little bit hurt.

"I'm really happy with the job we did today. The team did an amazing job all week."

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
