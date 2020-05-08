MotoGP still hopeful of 16 races with a double leg in Jerez

It has been proposed to the Spanish government that the famed Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto could host two races in July as MotoGP attempts to get back on track amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Twenty Grands Prix were initially scheduled for 2020, four are already cancelled, yet Ezpeleta has previously spoken of targeting just 10 races due to the global crisis.

Ezpeleta was slightly more optimistic speaking after news of the Jerez proposal, however, promising a clearer picture in a month's time.

"If there can be some outside of Europe, yes. We're preparing for between 12 to 16 races, Ezpeleta told told Cambia el Mapa, when asked if 16 events could still go ahead.

"The procedure that we've had to do with Spain, we've to do with the other countries.

"At the beginning of June, I believe it'ill be possible to have a complete calendar of the races in Europe and, in theory, what could happen outside of Europe."

Ezpeleta explained the procedure MotoGP will use in Spain, with riders to be tested for COVID-19 before arriving in the country.

"We're working in accordance with the current conditions to be able to do it in the near future," he said.

"I hope that from now to July the measures don't get any worse but get better.

"The plan right now, as it stands, is that those outside of Europe would've to come to Europe at least 14 days before the Grand Prix and stay in Europe.

"Then, all the teams, including the Europeans, will've to do a test before leaving their countries, no later than four days before they arrive at the first Grand Prix, which'll be in Spain.

"At that point, they'll come with their certified test that says four days ago they were without coronavirus and, then when they arrive at the circuit, we'll do another test.

"After that, each day we'll have a team with hospital group Quiron who'll ensure that people are showing no symptoms and we'll take everybody's temperature.

"Then there'll be a protocol put in place should something happen and how we'll deal with it," he added.

There is also a proposal to hold a round of FIM World Superbike Championship at Jerez on August 2.

(With MotoGP inputs)