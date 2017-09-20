Rossi ready to ride on one leg in Aragon MotoGP

Bengaluru, September 20: MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will attempt to race in the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday (September 24) only a few weeks after suffering a double leg break.

The evergreen hero of motorcycling will have to pass a mandatory physical check by the chief medical officer at MotorLand Aragon, a circuit near Alcaniz in northern Spain, before he can participate.

The Movistar Yamaha rider underwent surgery following a motocross accident at the end of last month, but returned to the track at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit in Italy on Monday.

The seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi another 20 laps at Misano on Tuesday and will be back in action in Alcaniz if he is passed fit ahead of the first practice session.

The Italian said: "Fortunately, yesterday I had a good test with my YZF-R1M in Misano. I tried also the day before, but the rain stopped me after a few laps.

"Yesterday I managed to complete 20 laps and find the answers I was looking for. Eventually, the test was positive and I want to say thanks to Dr. Lucidi and his staff, who helped me find the best solutions to feel the least amount of pain possible in my leg when I'm riding.

"Obviously at the end of the test I was in a little bit of pain, but this morning I went to Dr. Pascarella for a medical check, and it came out with a positive result.

"At the end I decided I will leave for Aragon and will try to ride my M1 this weekend. If I will be declared fit to ride, I'll have the real answer after FP1, because riding the M1 will be a much bigger challenge. We'll see."

Team Yamaha is fully geared up and World Superbike rider Michael van der Mark will replace Rossi if he is ruled out.

He previously competed in seven 125cc (now Moto3) races in 2010 and the 2011 Dutch Moto2 round.

The Dutchman is also a three-time winner of the Suzuka eight hours endurance race and has raced at the Spanish circuit seven times with World Superbikes and other support series.

For the other Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, it is virtually a home Grand Prix.