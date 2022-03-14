Motorsports Journalists Federation of India felicitates seasoned pro Musa Sherif for 300 caps

The 50-year-old, who made his debut in two-wheeler rallying as a rider in 1993, moved on to develop as a skilled navigator, switching to four-wheelers in 1995.

The Kasargod rallyist sat with nearly 50 drivers and took part in 69 international rallies.

Though he called the pace notes for many stalwarts including Karamjit of Malaysia and seven-time national champion Naren Kumar, his association with Gaurav Gill, has yielded golden results with seven national championship titles, a record held by the two giants of Indian motoring.

The duo, most recently won the 45th K-1000 Rally after overcoming many obstacles including a damaged windscreen, electrical and turbo issues and brake failure.

Musa's 300 rallies include both two-wheelers and cars in all formats of the sport, including TSD with 35 INRC-round victories, and 33 of them with Gill.

He was nominated for the Khel Ratna award last year by the FMSCI, the motorsports governing body of the country.

Three-time Asia Pacific Rally (APRC) champion and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill presented the award to Musa Sherif on behalf of the MJFI.

"Rallying for 30 years without a break is a great feat and it would be very difficult for anyone to beat this record. He has provided us many moments to cherish with his dedication, discipline and commitment which is a model to the young sportspersons and we're happy to recognise his achievement," said Ashok Tiwari, on behalf of AutoTrack and INDIAinF1.com, the two motorsports-specific media outlets.

Photogtapher of the Year Award

Meanwhile, MJFI member David Bodapati announced the Motorsport Photographer of the Year award instituted in the name of the late George Francis, who is considered as the Father of Indian Motorsports Photography.

Photo journalists who captured motorsports action of the 2021 FMSCI national championships in India are eligible to send in their entries before March 30 to inrcnews@gmail.com or dial +91-98455 69496 for further details.