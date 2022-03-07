MRF National Supercross Bike Racing: Rugved Barguje bags golden double; Prajwal, Jinendra follow the suit

As per a media release received here, the 21-year-old, astride a TVS RTR 300, took the hole shot in both the motos and withstood immense pressure from veteran CD Jinnan of Thrissur to bag the feature event with 40 points.

The Under-16 and 2016 Foreign Open champion, who graduated to the top class, won the first moto comfortably to lead the TVS campaign.

TVS Racing also bagged the Indian Experts class with Imran Pasha of Mysuru beating his team-mate and former national champion R Nataraj. Arun (Hassan) took the last spot on the podium to make it a Karnataka 1-2-3.

Jinendra from Kolhapur displayed his wares with superb bike control to not only win both the Junior SX1, but punched about his weight, getting a podium in the Foreign Open SX2 class.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Prajwal, son of former bike champion TK Viswanath, got his golden double in the SX2, the Foreign Open class.

Elsewhere, Akshat Hupale of Pune, making his debut in a major event, also claimed two victories in the Junior SX2 while Arun from Hassan, Banteiling (Shillong) and Kamendra Saho (Raipur) won their classes.

Supercross talent from all over the country descended Raipur for the event held under the aegis of Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association (CGMSA). Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the event in style, by arriving on a motorcycle into the packed stadium.

The MRF National Supercross Bike Racing is being held after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-enforced break. The event is the brainchild of seven-time national champion Shyam Kothari.

"It's the endeavour of CGMSA to promote motorsports and, Supercross with freestyle jumps fitted the bill. Thanks to the support from the government, the event became a roaring success in promoting tourism and adventure. We thank the Chief Minister, Tourism Department, MRF and all the riders and teams as Raipur establishes itself in the motorsports map of India," said CGMSA Secretary Umesh Bansi.

Provisional Results:

Class 1 - SX Foreign Open Class (2 motos):

1. Rugved Barguje (TVS Racing, Pune) 40 points

2. CD Jinnan (TVS Racing, Thrissur) 34

3. Prajwal V (Privateer, Bengaluru) 28

Class 2 - Novice Group C (1 Moto):

1. Banteilang Jerwa (TVS Racing, Shillong) 20

2. Sachin D (TVS Racing, Bengaluru) 17

3. Anthony L (Pvt. Shillong) 15.

Class 3 - Junior SX2 (2 motos):

1. Akshat Hupale (Pune) 40

2. Dev Agastya (Bengaluru)

2. Yash Shinde (Pune)

2. Aleena Shaikh (Bengaluru) (All 3 tied on 28 points).

Class 4 - Local Class Group B:

1. Kamendra Saho 20

2. Premnath Yadav 17

3. Praveen Yadav 15 (All Raipur).

Class 5 - Indian Experts Class C (1 moto):

1. Imran Pasha (TVS Racing, Mysore) 20

2. R Nataraj (TVS Racing, Bengaluru) 17

3. Arun (Hassan) 15.

Class 6 - Private Experts Group C (1 moto):

1. Arun (Hassan) 20

2. Jayden WN (Shillong) 17

3. Darren DK (Shillong) 15.

Class 7 - SX2 FOREIGN OPEN Class Group A (2 motos):

1. Prajwal V (Bengaluru) 40

2. Jinendra Sangave (Kolhapur) 32

3. Jatin Jain (Nagpur) 28.

Class 8 - Junior SX1 (2 Motos):

1. Jinendra Sangave (Pvt Kolhapur) 40

2. Jayden WN (Pvt Shillong) 34

3. Mangal Patidar (Indore) 28.