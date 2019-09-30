Elliott wins Bank of America Roval 400 in NASCAR play-offs

Elliott triumphed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, where the playoff field was cut from 16 to 12.

Ryan Newman and Alex Bowman provided some late-race drama, vying for the final spot in the Round of 12.

Newman appeared to have the edge until he missed a chicane with a couple of laps remaining and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Bowman, who finished second behind Elliott, advanced to the Round of 12 thanks to Newman's misfortune.

In addition to Newman, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones were knocked out.

Elliott mounted an amazing comeback, after crashing into the Turn 1 tire barrier with 45 laps remaining and dropping to the back of the field. The Hendrick Motorsports driver passed Kevin Harvick six laps from the end to take the lead for good.

After the race, Elliott drove to the spot where he ploughed into the tire barrier and celebrated with a burnout.

"If there's ever a lesson to not quit, today was the example," Elliott told NBC after securing his third win of the season and sixth of his career.

The NASCAR Playoffs continue with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 6.