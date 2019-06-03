English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kyle Busch wins Pocono 400

By
Kyle Busch took home the chequered flag at Pocono Raceway
Kyle Busch took home the chequered flag at Pocono Raceway

Pocono, June 3: Kyle Busch claimed the NASCAR Pocono 400 ahead of Brad Keselowski on Sunday.

Busch led 79 laps and came away with the win at the Pocono Raceway.

Brad Keselowski followed Busch across the finish line, while Erik Jones placed third.

It was Busch's 55th career cup series win and his fourth victory of the year.

Kyle Larson was the winner of both Stage 1 and 2. He entered the race with just one stage win in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. struggled with engine troubles and completed just 91 laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s race also ended early.

Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five with a fourth and fifth place finish, respectively.

More MOTORSPORT News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: motorsport nascar review fia
Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue