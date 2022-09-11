National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Bengaluru schoolboy Shreyas Hareesh notches first win in Novice class

Super Shreyas

Shreyas, weighing only 31kgs, showed consistent pace over six laps to win from Axor Sparks Racing pair of Rohan R from Coimbatore and Mumbai's Kayan Zubin Patel. Finishing fourth was pole-sitter and championship leader Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) from Hubballi.

"I made some mistakes," was all that Shreyas said after the win, referring to a marginally slower last lap that resulted in a tight finish while almost negating the comfortable lead he had enjoyed until then.

Ahamed leads 1-23

KY Ahamed led a 1-2-3 finish for Petronas TVS Racing team in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category while Pacer Yamaha enjoyed a double podium with Prabhu Arunagiri taking a win and team-mate Mathana Kumar finishing third behind Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing's Rajiv Sethu in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race.

Ahamed, Deepak Ravikumar and Jagan Kumar came home in that order in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category with defending champion Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) limping home in seventh place after losing the gear shift lever in the second lap and the engine stuck in fifth gear.

Prabhu shines

Later, in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category race, Prabhu Arunagiri snatched a dramatic win, closely followed by Sethu and Mathana Kumar. The trio crossed the finish line almost locked together after championship leader Mathana conceded his track position in the last lap, running wide at Turn-11, to fall from first to third.

The race was reduced to five laps due to a delayed start with pole-sitter Ahamed starting from the pit-lane.

Steady lead

The race itself fell flat after Ahamed, starting from pole position, opened a steady gap ahead of Ravikumar and Jagan and Rajini fading from the contest, and the rest of the pack unable to match the pace of the front-runners.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship - Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-1):

1. KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (11min, 18.883secs)

2. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (11:22.507)

3. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (11:23.439).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-1, 5 laps):

1. Prabhu Arunagiri (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha) (09:52.203)

2. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (09:52.304)

3. Mathana Kumar (Trichy, Pacer Yamaha) (09:52.389).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-1):

1. Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru, Rockers Racing) (12:59.578)

2. Rohan R (Coimbatore, Axor Sparks Racing) (12:59.744)

3. Kayan Zubin Patel (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:00.498).

Stock 301-400cc (Support event, Race-1):

1. Mihir Vijay Sakpal (Mumbai, Winverve Apex Racing Academy) (12:32.066)

2. Naresh Shobha Kaname (Latur) (12:34.281)

3. Jayanth Prathipati (Hyderabad) (12:35.123).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup - NSF 250R (Race-1):

1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:13.591)

2. AS James (Bengaluru) (11:19.131)

3. Mohsin P (Malappuram) (11:20.218).

Novice (CBR 150):

1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) (12:54.512)

2. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (13:05.064)

3. Harshith V Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:19.398).

Hornet 2.0 (Support event, Race-1):

1. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) (13:28.607)

2. Romario John (Chennai) (13:29.606)

3. G Balaji (Chennai) (13:29.750).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship - Girls (Apache RTR 200, 5 laps):

1. Aditi Krishnan (Bengaluru) (11:00.774)

2. Nithila Das (Bengaluru) (11:07.686);

3. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) (11:20.504).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200):

1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (12:32.942)

2. Abdul Basim RS (Chennai) (12:38.899)

3. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru) (12:48.010).