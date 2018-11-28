Prithviraj replaces Ebrahim as new FMSCI president, Shivappa elected vice-president

Prithviraj, representing the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, will be taking over the reigns from Akbar Ebrahim, who had been at the helm of the FMSCI for the last two years.

As quoted in autocarindia.com, speaking on his election, new president Prithviraj said, "This is a proud moment for FMSCI. We all have a common goal now and I am sure this powerful council can do wonders to motorsports in the country."

Coimbatore's J Prithiviraj and Bangalore's Shivu Shivappa were elected as the new President and Vice-President of FMSCI at its AGM on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Shivappa was unanimously elected as the body's vice-president. Shivappa represent's the Karnataka Motor Spors Club.

Apart from the president and the vice-president, the number of FMSCI council members has increased to ten, which is two more than earlier. The governing council members were also elected at the Annual General Meeting.

The governing council members:

Vicky Chandhok (MMSC), Farokh Commissariat (IARC), Sita Raina (CMSC), Akbar Ebrahim (Meco MS), Arindam Ghosh (RRPM), Farooq Ahmed (MSCC), B Vijaykumar (Spitfire MS), Sanjay Sharma (PCRT)

