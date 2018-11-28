English

Prithviraj replaces Ebrahim as new FMSCI president, Shivappa elected vice-president

By
J Prithviraj was elected as the new president of the FMSCI at the AGM. Credit: Twitter
J Prithviraj was elected as the new president of the FMSCI at the AGM. Credit: Twitter

Bengaluru, November 28: J Prithviraj from Coimbatore and Bengaluru's Shivu Shivappa have been elected as the new president and vice-president of the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) on Tuesday (November 27).

Prithviraj, representing the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, will be taking over the reigns from Akbar Ebrahim, who had been at the helm of the FMSCI for the last two years.

As quoted in autocarindia.com, speaking on his election, new president Prithviraj said, "This is a proud moment for FMSCI. We all have a common goal now and I am sure this powerful council can do wonders to motorsports in the country."

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Shivappa was unanimously elected as the body's vice-president. Shivappa represent's the Karnataka Motor Spors Club.

Apart from the president and the vice-president, the number of FMSCI council members has increased to ten, which is two more than earlier. The governing council members were also elected at the Annual General Meeting.

The governing council members:

Vicky Chandhok (MMSC), Farokh Commissariat (IARC), Sita Raina (CMSC), Akbar Ebrahim (Meco MS), Arindam Ghosh (RRPM), Farooq Ahmed (MSCC), B Vijaykumar (Spitfire MS), Sanjay Sharma (PCRT)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 15:29 [IST]
