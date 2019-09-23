English
Przygonski throws title race wide open with Jordan Baja victory

By
Jakub Przygonski
The Mini All4 Racing driver kept his hopes of winning the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas well and truly alive.

Bengaluru, September 23: Poland's Jakub Przygonski and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk overcame the hurdle of being first on the road and avoided trouble to secure victory in the Jordan Baja by a winning margin of 3min 50sec.

The Mini All4 Racing driver held off a determined challenge from Argentina's Orlando Terranova over the fourth selective section through Wadi Rum to keep his hopes of winning the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas well and truly alive.

Terranova managed to pass series leader Vladimir Vasilyev to claim second position, but his Russian rival maintains a one-point series lead to take to the final round in Portugal after rounding off the podium places.

Mini All4 Racings filled the top three positions on the first ever FIA cross-country championship podium in the Hashemite Kingdom.

three-time Dakar Rally champion Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah

Great result

Przygonski said: "We were pushing. Tricky navigation, but the stage was good for us. We enjoyed the terrain here - stones, sand and camel grass. It is a good place to make the race. It would be nice to come back. This is a great result and keeps us in the frame for the championship."

His frustrated Argentine rival said: "I think we were very close to Kuba (Przygonski) but, in one stupid place on the road, I turn and I hit on the front. One kilometre more and I had a puncture and I stopped. After that, I started thinking about the points. It was a very nice race. We had punctures and some problems with the navigation."

Portugal showdown

Unofficially, the win gives Przygonski 30 valuable points to take his tally to 109, while second place lifts Terranova to 111 and Vasilyev now has 112 points to take to the Portugal showdown.

Abu Dhabi Racing's Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi finished fourth overall in his Peugeot 3008 DXR and Saudi Arabia's Yasir Seaidan rounded off the top five in his Mini All4 Racing, despite finishing the stage on a rear-left puncture.

Fabulous Fedor

Russia's Fedor Vorobyev dominated the duel with Italy's Michele Cinotto for T3 Trophy honours and finished sixth overall behind the four Minis and the Peugeot.

The Can-Am driver began the final stage 1hr 02min 16sec in front of the Italian and romped home to claim the win and extend his series lead to 22 points heading to the final round.

Final drama

Romania's Claudiu Barbu was the last FIA car in the stage in his frantic bid to reach the finish and continue his quest to upstage Latvia's Aldis Vilcans in the fight for T2 honours in the category for series production cross-country vehicles

The 2019 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas concludes with the Baja Portalegre in Portugal to be held from October 24 to 26.

Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019

