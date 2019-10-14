English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Qatar to stage FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies season opener

By
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah has won the Qatar Cross-Country Rally a record six times.

Bengaluru, October 14: Qatar will continue to stage the opening round of the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies after the FIA Cross-Country Commission approved the provisional calendar for the 2020 season.

Organised by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), the event will take place from February 22 to 27, four weeks after the conclusion of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Officials at the QMMF have put together a generous concessions package to attract international competitors to join rivals from other GCC countries and the host nation. A delegation from the QMMF recently visited both Baja Spain Aragon and Baja Poland to meet potential teams and gain feedback in advance of the event in 2020.

Home hero

Home hero

Home hero and three-time Dakar Rally champion Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah has won the Qatar Cross-Country Rally a record six times.

Last year, the ace Qatari and French co-driver Matthieu Baumel guided their Toyota Hilux to a winning margin of 11min 10sec to confirm a sixth victory for the driver in the eight years that the event has been a round of the FIA series.

Double delight

Double delight

Al Attiyah had also won the candidate event when it was called the Qatar International Baja in 2011.

It was double delight for the Qatari then as his victory at home happened just weeks after he had piloted his Toyota Hilux to a third Dakar triumph in nine years.

Demanding rounds

Demanding rounds

This season, the QMMF will cover return shipping costs from Genoa or Rotterdam to Doha.

There will also be free shipping for all Dakar competitors keen to tackle one of the most demanding rounds of the FIA World Cup, which has a reputation for slick organisation, demanding navigation and varied off-road terrain across the length and breadth of the Middle East country.

Bright start

Bright start

Having missed out on the overall FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies title by a point to Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel, Al Attiyah will be keen to make amends and hoping for a bright start at home.

Last year, Al Attiyah won in Qatar and Kazakhstan, but skipped the Abu Dhabi leg.

More CROSS COUNTRY RALLY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue