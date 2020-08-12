Racing Point confirm appeal against verdict in brake duct case

The FIA last week fined the British team €400,000 and docked them 15 points for using parts it deemed were principally copied from Mercedes designs.

Ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, team owner Lawrence Stroll accused Formula One rivals of "poor sportsmanship" and said he was "appalled" by their response.

Racing Point confirmed they would lodge an appeal within 96 hours of the notification of the penalty and the case will now be heard by the FIA's International Court of Appeal at a future date.

Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams also appealed against the verdict, feeling the punishment was too lenient, but McLaren and Williams have since withdrawn their appeals.