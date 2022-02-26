Rally of Coimbatore: Bengaluru boy Ruhaan Alva wins JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship's Novice Cup

Even before the final round started, Ruhaan, was in the drivers' seat, having garnered 80 points from three rounds with his nearest challenger Jaden Pariat from Guwahati, lagging way behind by 24 points.

As per a media release received here on Saturday (February 27), Ruhaan expertly manoeuvred his car, keeping his balance and composure, and took a massive lead to win the race and seal the championship.

Rally of Coimbatore: Stage set for the final round of JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship

Neym Rizvi came second and Aadithya Parasuram was on the third spot. Despite the collision Jaden Pariat ended the race in top 5.

Meanwhile, in the keenly contested LGB Formula 4, Amir Syed in his maiden year in the premium category showed great agility in fending of tremendous pressure from the experienced Diljith TS who continued tailing him closely through the heated track.

As the race continued under the safety car for a lap, Amir continued to lead and in no time, converting promise into performance, went on to win the race.

Diljith came a close second while Ashwin Dutta sprung-up a surprise as he overtook Sandeep for the third position.

Day 1 of the grand finale has been nothing shot of exciting as the top contenders have inched closer to the coveted trophy. Despite Vishnu finishing fifth on Day 1, he still is one point ahead of Sandeep Kumar in the overall points table.

While Amir has taken over Diljith's third place in the points table, he still is just one point ahead.

The two races on Sunday (February 27) will decide the fate of the category champion.

In the Novice Cup, while Ruhaan and Jaden have clearly sealed the first and second places respectively, the battle is now for the third place.

Meanwhile, in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty recorded the fastest lap-time early on establishing himself as the race leader followed by Allwin Xavier who almost lost out on the gravel.

In the next few laps, Meka Vidhuraj dominated the track and followed on the heels of Anish, putting pressure on the championship leader. While Allwin trailed behind, Anish and Meka began having a battle of their own.

All through the way, Anish kept leading with Meka breathing down his neck, and Allwyn close behind in third position. But in microseconds, stealing the win from race leader- the young Meka had a photo finish, edging past Anish through the chequered flag at the final moments of the 10th lap putting 10 precious points.

After an action-packed opening day, the stage is set for a thriller on Sunday are curtains are set to descend on the 2021 Champions of JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. Buck up guys!

Day 1 Provisional Race Results (Race 1)

JK Tyre Novice Cup:

Ruhaan Alva (MSport)-14:27.599

Neym Rizvi (MSport)-14:29.854

Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance)- 14:31.269

LGB Formula 4:

Amir Syed (Ahura Racing) -21:47.001

Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) - 21:49.327

Ashiwn Datta (Dark Don Racing) -21:52.460

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

Meka Vidhuraj - 13:32.000

Anish D Shetty -13:32.061

Allwin Xavier -13:40.861