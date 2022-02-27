Rally of Coimbatore: Vishnu wins JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship's LGB Formula 4 title

The most keenly awaited race on the final day had the top four drivers gunning for the championship title with just seven points between them as the MSport driver clinced his 14th national title.

According to a media release received on Sunday, the final LGB Formula 4 run saw Arya Singh finish at the top of the podium with Ashwin Datta and Vishnu finishing second and third respectively.

Rally of Coimbatore: Bengaluru boy Ruhaan Alva wins JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship's Novice Cup

Earlier in the day, first race of the LGB Formula 4 category saw Vishnu, who already led the Championship table, manage to hold on to his lead as his closest contender Sandeep Kumar could not finish the race. The highlight of the race, however, was the inspired show put on by Diljith T S who fought back and managed to stave off Mira Erda to finish second. This meant that the Championship decider race of the season was bound to go down to the wire.

Even the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup promised to live up the day with the top two riders having just seven points with them for the Championship title.

Anish wins Contiental GT Cup

Anish D Shetty rode away to glory with the debut Championship title in a race which saw the top three riders Meka Vidhuraj, Allwin Xavier and Anish engage in a tight fight chasing each other.

In fact, just a few laps after the flag off, Anish surprised both Meka and Allwin with a sudden burst into the lead. But Meka and Allwin managed to exploit corners to overtake Anish for the first and second spots.

Ruhaan lifs Novice Cup

Leading the tables with 98 points in the JK Tyre Novice Cup 2021 category, Ruhaan Alva was crowned champion.

The last of the the FMSCI event however, saw Jaden R Pariat score back-to-back wins. Elated with his title, Ruhaan said, "It's been a tough fight with the competition constantly improving. COVIDI-19 has had a big impact on my preparation but am happy to complete on the top. My ultimate aim is to get into F1."

Equally ecstatic with his performance on the last day of the season, Jaden said, "The start was a tough moment so I just focused. With the winner cup in hand, I look forward to race in F4 now."

Day 2 Provisional Results:

JK Tyre Novice Cup

(Race 2):

1. Jaden R Pariat (MSport)- 15:41.357

2. Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance)- 15:46. 318

3. Neym Rizmi (MSport) :15:46.513

(Race 3):

1. Jaden R Pariat - 17:59.256

2. Ruhaan Alva - 18:01.576

3. Aadithya Parasuram - 18:02.166

Overall Standings (Drivers)

1. Ruhaan Alva - 98 points

2. Jaden R Pariat - 80

3. Neym Rizvi - 49

Overall standings (Team)

1. Msport- 202 points

LGB Formula 4

(Race 2)

1. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) -22:44.206

2. Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) -22:46.755

3. Balaprasath (Msport) - 22:51.546

(Race 3)

(Timings not available due to technical issue)

1. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing)

2. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing)

3. Vishnu Prasad (MSport)

Overall Standings (Drivers)

1. Vishnu Prasad-70 points

2. Diljith TS - 59

3. Arya Singh/Sandeep Kumar- 55

Overall standings (Team)

Dark Don Racing- 167 points

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

(Race 2)

1. Allwin Xavier- 17:28.877

2. Meka Vidhuraj -17:31.885

3. Anish Shetty -

(Overall Standings (Drivers)

1. Anish D Shetty - 64 points

2. Allwin Xavier - 61

3. Anfal Akdhar - 40