Rea wins WSBK Race 1 in Qatar

Bengaluru/Doha, Novembr 4: Champion Jonathan Rea produced a masterclass at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar getting away brilliantly from pole to win the penultimate race of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK).

The Team Kawasaki rider eventually crossed the chequered flag a clear 4.944sec ahead of Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati).

The Race 1 podium at the Acerbis Qatar Round of WSBK was completed by Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati).

Having set a new outright circuit record lap in Tissot Superpole 2 earlier in the evening, Rea pushed his Kawasaki ZX-10RR to the limits over the course of the 17-lap contest around the 5.380km MotoGP track.

He was untouchable at the front as he cruised away for his 15th win of a remarkable WSBK season.

"Its nice to do it here, I love this event and the night race and I love the circuit. I just wanted to put my head down on lap one, I am really happy with the way the team have worked this weekend, I want to thank each member of the team who have worked so hard with the bike. I am living the dream right now," said Rea.

Davies did his best to chase Rea down but would eventually finish a lonely second despite his best efforts - still a good result in his bid to secure the runner-up spot in the 2017 championship. His team-mate Melandri crossed the finish line a further five seconds behind him.

The last event of WSBK season, the Race 2, will take place at 9pm local time (GMT +3) on Saturday (November 4).