Rossi the cynosure of all eyes at wet Aragon

Bengaluru, September 23: MotoGP great Valentino Rossi made a tentative start to the opening session of the Aragon MotoGP which was marred by rain as he completed 13 laps in the second stint to end up 20th on the combined timesheets.

Returning to the grid three weeks after breaking his leg, the Yamaha rider was the centre of attention in a wet Aragon MotoGP practice.

"I'm quite happy, because I feel comfortable on the bike," said the 38-year-old Italian, who suffered the injury while training on an off-road enduro bike.

"The leg, after two practice sessions, is in a good condition, I don't feel a lot of pain," added the nine-time world champion.

"For sure on the wet it's a bit easier, because it's less demanding to ride the bike, but I hope we will have better weather conditions tomorrow and on Sunday, in order to try to understand my level on the dry and also so we can work on the setting and the tyres."

Spanish team mate Maverick Vinales was 17th while compatriot Dani Pedrosa lapped fastest for Honda on home soil.

Pedrosa was the only rider to lap in under two minutes, with a best effort of 1:59.858. Reigning champion and Honda team mate Marc Marquez was fourth.

Marquez and Italian Andrea Dovizioso, on a Ducati, are tied at the top of the overall standings.

With weather set to change and improve - it's now all eyes on the sky for FP3 and direct entry to Q2, and then qualifying.