Valentino Rossi keen to continue in MotoGP despite Quartararo taking his seat in Yamaha from 2021

By
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi said he needed more time to consider his future beyond the upcoming season.

Bengaluru, January 29: MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi said he wants to extend his career beyond 2020 despite Fabio Quartararo taking his seat in Yamaha garage from 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season.

In a statement released by Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, the Italian rider said he needed more time to consider his future beyond the upcoming season but that his "first goal is to be competitive this year and to continue my career as a MotoGP rider also in 2021".

"For reasons dictated by the riders' market," said the nine-time world champion across all classes.

"Yamaha asked me at the beginning of the year to make a decision regarding my future. Consistent with what I said during the last season, I confirmed that I didn't want to rush any decision and needed more time. Yamaha has acted accordingly and concluded the ongoing negotiations.

"It's clear that after the last technical changes and with the arrival of my new crew chief, my first goal is to be competitive this year and to continue my career as a MotoGP rider also in 2021. Before doing so, I need to have some answers that only the track and the first few races can give me.

"I'm happy that, should I decide to continue, Yamaha is ready to support me in all respects, giving me a factory-spec bike and a factory contract. In the first tests I'll do my best to do a good job together with my team and be ready for the start of the season," Rossi added.

Earlier, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP made the announcement that French rider Quartararo, who was adjudged the 2019 Rookie of the Year, will join Rossi's team-mate Maverick Vinales in the factory outfit from 2021 season fuelling speculations about the 40-year-old's future in the paddock.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 21:27 [IST]
