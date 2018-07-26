Tributes pour in for former Ferrari chief Marchionne

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced on Saturday that Marchionne had stepped down from his roles due to complications after recent shoulder surgery.

Tributes poured in after Marchionne's sudden passing was confirmed on Wednesday.

Formula One team Ferrari tweeted: "All of us at Ferrari feel privileged to have worked alongside a courageous leader like Sergio Marchionne, a man of enormous humanity and intelligence.

"In this moment of sadness, we join with his family in remembering him with immense affection."

All of us at Ferrari feel privileged to have worked alongside a courageous leader like Sergio Marchionne, a man of enormous humanity and intelligence. In this moment of sadness, we join with his family in remembering him with immense affection. pic.twitter.com/chxYZWnjWs — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 25, 2018

FIA president Jean Todt also paid tribute to Marchionne.

"It is with great sadness that I learned that Sergio Marchionne tragically and unexpectedly passed away." he said in a statement.

"Sergio achieved a colossal amount for the automotive industry and motor sport worldwide. He dedicated himself fully to turn around the Fiat-Chrysler group and put all his energy to bring Ferrari back to the top.

"He was an endearing, upstanding and brave man, an unconventional and visionary leader.

"He was an eminent member of the FIA F1 Strategy Group and of the FIA High-Level Panel for Road Safety. His death is a considerable loss. On behalf of the entire FIA community, all my thoughts go out to his family, his friends and his Ferrari and Fiat-Chrysler group teams."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "This is a sad day for all of us in @F1. We have a lost a huge supporter of our sport, a fierce competitor, an ally and a friend.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with Sergio's family and all at @scuderiaferrari at this difficult time."

Red Bull tweeted: "Condolences to the family and friends of Sergio Marchionne. A great competitor on and off track @scuderiaferrari. Riposi in pace."