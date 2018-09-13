Sherco TVS Factory Rally team's Metge brothers still lead after Stage 3 of PanAfrica Rally

Stage 3 of the 15th edition of PanAfrica Rally, touted to be the most complicated stage saw the racers battling out in the rains over the dunes of Sahara desert for a distance of 216 km. Adrien Metge stood at P1 followed by Michael Metge, who slipped to P2.

Day Two recap | Aravind pulls out

David Casteu, team manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team said: "Stage 3 was the toughest stage so far, with varying terrain and continuous rains on the way, it was a real test of our man and machine. It was the ultimate test of their skills as they simultaneously tackled the stage and considering it is their training bikes, they ensured that the bike is in good shape throughout.

"I am glad that the team has maintained a consistent performance in this stage and especially impressed with debutant Abdul Wahid. We are considering this Rally as the ultimate test for Dakar and I am confident that the team will continue their good show in the upcoming stage as well."

Commenting on his performance, Adrien Metge said: "This was a difficult stage as the sand during rains becomes very firm and navigation becomes challenging, but I am glad that I could stay focused and kept the bike in good condition throughout the stage. I look forward to finish the Rally on top despite all obstacles."

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahid was hopeful of improving his performance in the next stage. "I am glad that I could retain my position despite all the weather challenges and my bike is in good form even after a difficult stage. I am gaining a lot of learning's every day as the terrain here is not very consistent and it is preparing me well for my future challenges. I am feeling more confident with each passing stage and look forward to finish the Rally on a high note," Abdul Wahid Tanveer said.

Rankings for Stage 3:

Adrien Metge - P1; Michael Metge - P2; Abdul Wahid Tanveer - P10

Overall Rankings:

Michael Metge - P1; Adrien Metge - P2; Abdul Wahid Tanveer - P8

Source: Press release