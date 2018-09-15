Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Michael Metge wins PanAfrica Rally

Sherco TVS Factory Rally team's Metge brothers still lead after Stage 3 of PanAfrica Rally



Commenting on his performance, Sherco racer Michael Metge, Racer said, “The PanAfrica Rally is tough and very competitive but I am thrilled to have won the championship. It has been a great learning ground and I would like to thank my team for their never ending support. ”

Meanwhile after the successful outing at the PanAfrica Rally, team manager David Casteu said, “It was a very intense, stressful and challenging Rally but my racers made me very happy. I want to truly thank my technical team and all my racers for making it a success. Michael is in great form right now and he is putting good use of his learning’s on the tracks.

Sherco TVS keeps its winning run in #PanAfricaRally as Michael Metge takes the honours with Adrien in P3. Abdul Wahid wins Enduro class and is P8 overall while private entrant Ashish Roarane is P18. Bad luck for Aravind KP though: https://t.co/2Z2GFnnEsv #Dakar #PanAfrica pic.twitter.com/Raz5JRK7DD — Darshan Chokhani (@DarshanChokhani) September 15, 2018

“Adrien was also very close; he had a good start but slipped down on couple of points in the latter stages. Tanveer performed admirably for his first Rally and his dedication is a great motivation for the whole team. We gained a lot of experience and today we are ready to race in the front.”

Meanwhile making his PanAfrica debut Abdul Wahid Tanveer notched up a commendable finish. Speaking after the rally, Tanveer said, “It was my first PanAfrica Rally and I am thrilled to finish in the top 10. It was a great learning ground for me and I am confident to face my future challenges now. A big shout out to my team as well, for being so supportive and guiding me at every stage in this unknown territory.”

Final Overall Rankings:

· Michael Metge – P1

· Adrien Metge – P3

· Abdul Wahid Tanveer – P8

Source: Press Release