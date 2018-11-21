The 2019 covers come off at Valencia as Vinales tops MotoGP testing

Later improver

Vinales was the later improver to take to the top. The Spaniard's main focus was on the engine, and he began with some time on the 'old' bike. Then?

"We changed the engine and we felt like we'd suddenly improved on the points we need to," said the Spaniard.

Honda threat

At the Repsol Honda Team, Marquez was a threat near the top for much of the day and the reigning champion had two other black-liveried bikes in the garage.

One was a 2019 development bike and the other an all-new bike for the coming season.

Talking point

But arguably the biggest talking point from the test was Lorenzo's debut on an RC213V machine.

The five-time world champion didn't head out until around 1pm local time (5.30pm IST), but eventually completed 30 laps. Still not up to full fitness after his wrist injury, Lorenzo ended Day 1 with the 18th fastest time; his 1:32.959 was 1.543 off Vinales as he begins his adaptation from Ducati to Honda.

Near the top

Valentino Rossi, meanwhile, was also near the top - and he had positive things to say about the engine he tried, that it stresses the tyre less. He also gave a peek of what he'll be working on.

"For me, these two tests are not crucial, but are important. We have time until next February to choose the engine, but in this test we can give a good indication to work more in one way."