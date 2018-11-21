English

The 2019 covers come off at Valencia as Vinales tops MotoGP testing

By
Maverick Vinales
New year, new number: Maverick Vinales went top sporting the number 12 for the first time. Images: Dorna Sports

Valencia, November 21: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha Factory Racing) took the first honours of 2019 track action in the MotoGP testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, setting the quickest time of 1:31.416 to head 2018 world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) by 0.302, with Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Factory Racing) third on the timesheets.

The timesheets weren't the only headline-makers, however, as we witnessed Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team), Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and others get to grips with their new machines - although it was an earlier end to the day than anticipated after rain cut action short in the late afternoon.

The day also began with a similar problem, with the skies dry but the track a little damp, and that delayed proceedings a little. Once it did get underway, the day ushered in a new era.

Later improver

Later improver

Vinales was the later improver to take to the top. The Spaniard's main focus was on the engine, and he began with some time on the 'old' bike. Then?

"We changed the engine and we felt like we'd suddenly improved on the points we need to," said the Spaniard.

Honda threat

Honda threat

At the Repsol Honda Team, Marquez was a threat near the top for much of the day and the reigning champion had two other black-liveried bikes in the garage.

One was a 2019 development bike and the other an all-new bike for the coming season.

Talking point

Talking point

But arguably the biggest talking point from the test was Lorenzo's debut on an RC213V machine.

The five-time world champion didn't head out until around 1pm local time (5.30pm IST), but eventually completed 30 laps. Still not up to full fitness after his wrist injury, Lorenzo ended Day 1 with the 18th fastest time; his 1:32.959 was 1.543 off Vinales as he begins his adaptation from Ducati to Honda.

Near the top

Near the top

Valentino Rossi, meanwhile, was also near the top - and he had positive things to say about the engine he tried, that it stresses the tyre less. He also gave a peek of what he'll be working on.

"For me, these two tests are not crucial, but are important. We have time until next February to choose the engine, but in this test we can give a good indication to work more in one way."

There's more action on Wednesday in Valencia for Day 2, so tune in once again from 10am local time (2pm IST).

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 12:21 [IST]
