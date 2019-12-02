The 2019 F1 season in Opta numbers as Hamilton reigns again

Hamilton won his sixth world title this year, emerging victorious in 11 of the 21 races, including in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It was also a fine campaign for Mercedes, who took the constructors' championship, with Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas finishing second in the final drivers' standings.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at the numbers behind the 2019 campaign.

10 - Hamilton became the first driver to win world titles with a span of more than 10 years. His first championship came in 2008 when he was driving for McLaren.

11 - With 11 race wins, Hamilton enjoyed his joint-best year having also taken the chequered flag that many times in 2014 and 2018.

19 - The world champion has now led from start to finish in 19 grands prix, the joint most of any driver in F1 along with Ayrton Senna.

17 - Hamilton had a place on the podium in 17 races in 2019.

13 - The Briton has recorded at least one pole position in each of the last 13 seasons (2007 to 2019), the joint-longest run in F1 history after Michael Schumacher's streak between 1994 and 2006.

61 - Hamilton has recorded 61 pole positions for Mercedes, more than any other driver for a single F1 team.

146 - In 146 grands prix, Hamilton has held the lead, more than any other driver in F1 history.

3 - Red Bull's Max Verstappen enjoyed his best year to date, winning three races across the calendar.

22 - It was a more challenging year for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who went 22 successive races between the Italian Grand Prix in 2018 and Singapore Grand Prix in 2019 without a victory - the worst run of his F1 career.

6 - Mercedes equalled Ferrari (1999-2004) as the team to have won the most successive constructors' titles.