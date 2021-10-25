TVS Racing Factory Rider Aishwarya Pissay registers second straight win at National Rally Championship

Rally de Hampi: Rajendra, Aishwarya reign supreme

She conquered a challenging and slushy terrain that threatened many a rider to register her second straight win in the Championship.

Pissay said, “The terrain took a beating after the overnight rains. The first stage was very technical both for the bike and the rider. It is important to make sure the water does not go in and that was a tough task, but I found that challenge interesting as it was good training for my bigger enduro cross-country events. My TVS Apache RTR 200 was tuned to the 'T’ and it allowed me to navigate and negotiate the slush with ease and poise.”

The six-time National champion clocked 47minutes, 07.186seconds to complete the reduced route of four Special Stages. She lost more than 30 secs in the very first stage to her only rival Tanika Shanbagh. But she soon overcame the slushy terrain and switched gears to not only make up the deficit but create a huge gap to win by more than two minutes.

Aishwarya, who won the FIM World Cup Baja in 2019, is supported by TVS Racing, IIFL, Sidvin, Scott, Puma India, and GoPro. The third round of the INRC 2w 2021 will also take place in Bengaluru on November 14.