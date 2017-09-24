WATCH: Injured Rossi survives practice shunt

Aragon, Sep 24: Valentino Rossi avoided further damage to his broken leg during final practice ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix as he kept his balance after being clipped by Tito Rabat.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion will start from the front row of the grid on Sunday after a sensational performance in qualifying despite sustaining a double leg fracture three weeks ago.

Rossi had surgery on his leg at the start of September and made a dramatic return for the latest round of the season, only outpaced in qualifying by team-mate Maverick Vinales and Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo.

Throughout the build-up to this weekend's race Rossi has managed to stay out of trouble, the Italian knowing any kind of accident would like be a serious problem in his ongoing recovery.

But in Sunday's practice he nearly hit the tarmac, somehow maintaining his balance as Rabat touched his back wheel at turn 14 – the Spaniard unable to do the same as he went sprawling across the track.

