English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Verstappen snatches dramatic Austrian Grand Prix win from Leclerc

By Opta
LeclercVerstappen

Spielberg, June 30: Max Verstappen made an incredible recovery to win the Austrian Grand Prix after forcing Charles Leclerc off track in a gripping late battle.

Leclerc looked set to claim his maiden Formula One win at the Red Bull Ring, but the Ferrari driver was passed by Verstappen on lap 69 of 71.

Verstappen's win was under investigation after a clash of wheels with the Frenchman in a dramatic end to an eventful race, at a track where he was also victorious last year.

Leclerc was clearly unimpressed with the way the Dutchman overtook, but it was down to the stewards to decide the outcome.

Verstappen had dropped from second to seventh in a poor start but stormed his way through the field - roared on by a huge army of Dutch fans.

Valtteri Bottas took third ahead of Sebastian Vettel after passing championship leader Lewis Hamilton late on.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue