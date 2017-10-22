Vettel hails Ferrari pace as title hopeful aims to stop Hamilton

Austin, October 22: Sebastian Vettel lauded Ferrari's pace after qualifying second fastest for the United States Grand Prix behind Mercedes rival and Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton dominated in Austin on Saturday (October 21) as he claimed his 11th pole position of the season, two tenths faster than Vettel at the Circuit of the Americas.

The three-time world champion – 59 points clear in the drivers' championship – can claim a fourth title if he crosses the finish line first on Sunday (October 22) and Vettel places lower than fifth.

But Vettel is happy with his position as he looks to prevent Hamilton from celebrating another F1 title.

"It was important to get front row because I believe our race pace is really good," the German said.

"In qualifying all year we've been just a little bit behind.

"So well done to Lewis, he did two great laps, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow now."

Vettel, who is a four-time world champion, added: "I was very happy toward the end but I was lacking a bit in the middle, that transition from the first to second sector is quite tricky with the wind so I struggled a bit.

"But finally, I got it right and the last one really mattered."

Asked about his hopes of winning in the United States, Vettel said: "Well, not just here – it would be good to win also the others, but we have to go day by day.

"We were lacking a bit of running yesterday , getting up to speed but it was there when it mattered and the race is tomorrow."

