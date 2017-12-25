Young riders should be given more time to settle: Rossi

Bengaluru, December 25: Marc Marquez took the MotoGP by storm. In just five seasons in the premier class of Grand Prix racing, the Spaniard has notched upan incredible four world titles.

And the modern day competitive world expects everyone to be a Marquez though that is practically impossible.

We have seen how many young careers like that of Jack Miller has been bogged down by the weight of expectations.

And voicing his concern over the modern trend is MotoGP great Valentino Rossi. The nine-time world champion feels youngsters need more time to settle.

"For sure you are in a hurry, yes, but everybody needs time," Rossi told Italian media on the sidelines of training at the Valentino Rossi Riders Academy in Moto Ranch, Tavullia in his home town.

"It is like this, not just in MotoGP, not just in our sport. In every sport, everybody wants the result straight away.

"You never have time."

To justify his views, Rossi cited the example of Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso who had a close fight to Marquez this season before finally settling for the runner-up slot in the FIM MotoGP World Championship standings.

Having won only two races prior to this year, Dovizioso took six victories in 2017, and was the only rider to stay in title contention till the season finale in Valencia.

The Italian veteran had made his MotoGP debut in 2008, but it was only after nine seasons that he really made his presence felt.

"For me, the story of Dovizioso is a very good story because he passed through difficult periods in his career, especially in MotoGP.

"Everybody has to learn from him because he never gave up, he never lost the faith, he had self-belief.

"He won two races in nine years and six races in one year. To do this, you have to be strong, balanced."