Asia Cup 2025: PM Modi Hails India’s Triumph Over Pakistan, Calls It 'OperationSindoor on the Games Field' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 3:29 [IST]

India's thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium drew praise from the country's top leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the chorus. Taking to X, Modi wrote: "#OperationSindoor on the games field.

Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." His post quickly went viral, capturing the essence of the win both as a cricketing feat and as a symbolic victory in the storied India-Pakistan rivalry.

The tournament was the first cricketing showdown between the neighbours since the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, giving the encounters an added edge. India and Pakistan met thrice in the competition, with India emerging victorious on all occasions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the celebratory mood, posting: "A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again." ICC chairman Jay Shah also congratulated the side, noting: "Congratulations to Team India on lifting the Asia Cup 2025! A proud moment for Indian cricket as Team India showcases excellence, consistency, and character on the biggest stage. Kudos to the players and support staff for a stellar campaign."

On the field, it was Tilak Varma who stood tall under pressure. Chasing 147, India wobbled at 20/3 and later 77/4, but the 21-year-old southpaw's unbeaten 69 off 34 balls steadied the innings. His three fours and four sixes, along with a crucial 60-run stand with Shivam Dube (33), proved decisive. The chase culminated in a tense final over, with 10 runs needed. Varma launched a towering six before Rinku Singh's boundary sealed India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup crown and maiden title in the T20I format.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) turned the tide with a devastating spell that triggered Pakistan's collapse from 84 without loss to 146 all out. His 17th-over burst, including three wickets in four balls, broke the back of Pakistan's innings despite Sahibzada Farhan's 57 and Fakhar Zaman's 46.

The match also carried political undertones, with no handshakes at the toss or post-game. Jasprit Bumrah's mock airplane celebration after dismissing Haris Rauf further fueled the intensity.

For fans, however, the defining images were Modi's stirring words and Varma's calm composure - proof that in yet another high-voltage clash, India had risen to the occasion.