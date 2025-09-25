CyberPowerPC India Launches Unique Experience Zone To Enhance Gaming And Esports In Hyderabad CyberPowerPC India has launched an innovative experience zone at Vishal Peripherals in Hyderabad, providing gamers and creators hands-on access to high-performance PCs. This initiative aims to foster India's gaming ecosystem and support the growing esports community. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 16:20 [IST]

CyberPowerPC India has launched its first experience zone at Vishal Peripherals in Hyderabad. This initiative is designed to provide gamers, streamers, and content creators with hands-on access to high-performance gaming PCs. The zone is open to everyone and aims to enhance India's esports and gaming ecosystem by offering real-world experiences with top-tier hardware.

The experience zone features CyberPowerPC's high-performance gaming and creator PCs. Unlike typical retail displays, this setup allows visitors to test the impact of advanced hardware on gameplay and content creation. Users can see how improved equipment can enhance reaction times, rendering speeds, and streaming quality.

Visitors can explore popular games like PUBG PC, VALORANT, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, EAFC, Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Creators have access to industry-standard tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, Blender, and SketchUp. This space offers mobile gamers a chance to experience PC gaming before making a purchase decision.

The launch coincides with CyberPowerPC India's first anniversary in the market. The brand has been involved in grassroots initiatives like the Esports Masterclass Series to educate gamers and parents. It has also equipped venues like ApeCity with high-performance rigs and distributed gaming PCs worth lakhs to make top-tier infrastructure accessible at the grassroots level.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India, expressed excitement about partnering with Vishal Peripherals. "We are delighted to partner with Vishal Peripherals to bring this experience zone to life," he said. "Our goal is to let gamers, streamers, and creators walk in, try our machines, and truly feel the difference that the right CPU, GPU, memory, and cooling can make."

Vishal Peripherals has over 27 years of experience delivering technology solutions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. By hosting CyberPowerPC India's Experience Zone at its Hyderabad outlet, it extends its trust into the gaming ecosystem. The company plans to host community gaming tournaments and flight simulator sessions at the Experience Zone.

Future Prospects for Indian Esports

This initiative aligns with India's growing esports momentum following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025. CyberPowerPC India aims to provide enthusiasts nationwide with access to world-class PC gaming experiences. With esports gaining recognition in multi-sport arenas, the brand focuses on helping Indian players train on top-notch infrastructure.

Vikash Hisariya from Vishal Peripherals commented on the partnership: "Partnering with CyberPowerPC India to launch this Experience Zone is a natural extension of that journey." He added that their mission is "to merge global innovation with local trust," reflecting their commitment through this initiative.

With PC titles set for inclusion in events like the Asian Games 2026 and potentially the Olympic Esports Games 2027, CyberPowerPC India provides a grassroots hub for aspiring players. This space allows them to practice on world-class gaming infrastructure while honing their skills for future competitions.