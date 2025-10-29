ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Will There Be A Reserve Day If England vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

Sports Bulletin For 29th October: IND vs AUS 1st T20I Gets Washed Out Due To Rain To Rohit Sharma Attains No. 1 Spot By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 18:18 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For 29th October: From rain-hit cricket clashes and record-breaking performances to major updates in hockey and motorsport, here are the top sports headlines making news today.

1) Suryakumar Yadav's Spark Cut Short as Rain Washes Out IND vs AUS 1st T20I in Canberra

Persistent rain in Canberra spoiled the series opener between India and Australia, forcing the first T20I at Manuka Oval to be abandoned on Wednesday. The match, reduced to 18 overs per side after an earlier delay, was called off when another downpour ended play with India cruising at 97/1 in 9.5 overs. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav looked in fine rhythm, striking two fours and a six off Nathan Ellis before rain cut short his fluent knock.

2) Rohit Sharma creates history, becomes No.1 in ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings for the first time

India's star opener Rohit Sharma has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his career after stellar performances in the Australia series. Following scores of 73 in Adelaide and an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, which earned him the Player of the Series award, Rohit now leads with 781 rating points, surpassing Ibrahim Zadran (764) and Shubman Gill (745). His previous career-best ranking was No. 2, achieved in July 2018.

3) Suryakumar Yadav Creates History, Joins Rohit Sharma In Elite List

Suryakumar Yadav struck his 150th T20I six during the first match against Australia in Canberra, becoming only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat. He reached the milestone with a powerful slog off Nathan Ellis in the 10th over, keeping India's momentum strong.

4) Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against Australia

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against Australia after suffering neck spasms, which hampered his recovery from a left quadriceps injury picked up during the second ODI in Adelaide. The BCCI confirmed that its medical team is closely monitoring the 22-year-old's condition.

5) Teenage Australia Cricketer In Critical Condition After Blow To Head

A teenage cricketer in Melbourne was left in critical condition after being hit on the head by a ball during warm-ups for a T20 match at Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday. Paramedics treated him on-site before rushing him to Monash Medical Centre, where he is currently on life support, according to 7News.

6) Oman Named As Replacement For Pakistan At FIH Junior World Cup

Oman will replace Pakistan at the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in India after Pakistan withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday. This marks Pakistan's second withdrawal from a major event this year, following their exit from the Men's Asia Cup in August, where Bangladesh had stepped in as a replacement.

7) India Will Not Bar Pakistani Athletes From Entering Ahmedabad For CWG 2030: Report

Despite ongoing political tensions, India will allow Pakistani athletes to compete in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, according to a report by The Indian Express. A sports ministry official stated that the move aims to protect India's 2036 Olympic hosting ambitions, especially after the IOC sanctioned Indonesia for barring Israeli athletes from an event in Jakarta.

8) FIA Faces Legal Heat Over 'Rigged' Re-election Of President

Swiss racer Laura Villars has filed a lawsuit against the FIA, alleging that the rules for its December 12 presidential election unfairly prevent challengers from contesting. According to AFP, Villars has asked a Paris court to suspend the election until a review is conducted, with a hearing set for November 10 - weeks before incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem could be re-elected unopposed.