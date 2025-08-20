Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Sports Bulletin For August 20: From Kohli-Rohit Getting Removed From ODI Rankings To Aswhin On Jaiswal's Asia Cup Snub By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 16:21 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For August 20: Kohli and Rohit are out of the ICC ODI rankings, Ashwin questions Jaiswal and Iyer's Asia Cup snub, and Prithvi Shaw speaks after a century for Maharashtra. Dhanashree hits back at Chahal's t-shirt stunt, while Wasim Akram faces a betting app row.

In hockey, India name their Asia Cup squad with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan joining. Football sees Salah win a record third PFA award and Ashvir Singh Johal create history as the first British Sikh manager. And in shooting, Chaudhary and Suruchi bag bronze at the Asian Championships. Here's a look at the top 10 stories.

1) Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Removed From ICC ODI Batter's Rankings

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were unexpectedly removed from the ICC ODI batting rankings on August 20, despite being active players. Just last week, Rohit was ranked No. 2 and Kohli No. 4. Both have featured regularly in ODIs this year, with Rohit leading India in the England series and the Champions Trophy 2025, where India won five straight matches.

2) If I Am Jaiswal, I'll Start Playing For Myself: R Ashwin On RR Star's Snub

Ravichandran Ashwin voiced disappointment over Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, saying both are selfless players who take risks for the team. He warned such intent might fade since it hasn't earned them selection.

3) Prithvi Shaw Wants No 'Sympathy' As No Cricketer Reached Out To Help Him

Prithvi Shaw revealed that no cricketer supported him during his tough phase but said he doesn't seek sympathy and has grown stronger handling things alone. After scoring 111 for Maharashtra against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Invitational, his first ton since moving from Mumbai, the 25-year-old reflected on his struggles, including years out of the Indian team and going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

4) Dhanashree Slams Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Sugar Daddy' T-shirt Stunt

Dhanashree Verma has finally reacted to Yuzvendra Chahal's viral "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" t-shirt from their divorce hearing in March. While Chahal later claimed it was meant to "send a message," Dhanashree told Humans of Bombay he could've simply texted her instead, adding that she knew public blame would largely fall on her.

5) Wasim Akram In Legal Trouble For Promoting Gambling App

Pakistan great Wasim Akram faces legal trouble after a complaint in Lahore accused him of promoting a betting app, Baji. Filed with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, the plea seeks action under the Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, claiming Akram endorsed the platform as its brand ambassador.

6) Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad For Men's Asia Cup

Hockey India has named an 18-member squad for the Hero Men's Asia Cup, set to be held at Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7, 2025. A qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, India is placed in Pool A with China, Japan, and Kazakhstan, opening their campaign against China on August 29.

7) Pakistan And Oman Replaced By Bangladesh, Kazakhstan In Men's Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman in the Men's Asia Cup hockey, to be held in India from August 29 to September 7. India are in Pool A with China, Japan, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B features Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh. The champion will secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

8) Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Voted PFA Player Of The Year For Record Third Time

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award for a record third time, surpassing two-time winners like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kevin De Bruyne.

9) Ashvir Singh Johal Becomes First British Sikh Manager In English Football

Ashvir Singh Johal created history on Tuesday by becoming the first British Sikh to manage a professional English football club, taking charge of Morecambe FC in Lancashire. The 30-year-old previously spent a decade working with Leicester City's academy, developing young talent.

10) Asian Shooting Championships: Saurabh Chaudhary-Suruchi Inder Singh Clinch 10m Mixed Air Pistol Bronze

India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Inder Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships on Wednesday, defeating Chinese Taipei's Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9. The medal follows Manu Bhaker's individual bronze in the women's 10m air pistol a day earlier.