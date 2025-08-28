Indian Boxers Secure 26 Medals After Power-Packed Day 3 at Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Ruben Amorim Admits Change Is Necessary At Manchester United Following Grimsby Town Humiliation

Who can FC Barcelona play against in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages?

Sports Bulletin For August 28: From RCB Breaking Silence After Bengaluru Stampede To Rajat Patidar's Duleep Trophy Ton By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 18:03 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For August 28: It's been a day packed with drama, milestones, and surprises across the sporting world - from cricket to football, tennis to badminton. Let's dive straight into the top stories making headlines.

1) IPL Champions RCB Break Silence On Social Media After 84 Days Of Bengaluru Stampede

Nearly three months after the tragic Bengaluru stampede during RCB's IPL title celebrations-which claimed 11 lives and injured 56-the franchise has broken its silence. Following an investigation ordered by the Karnataka government and FIRs against RCB, the event organiser, and KSCA for hosting the ceremony without police clearance, RCB announced the launch of RCB Cares as a response to the tragedy.

2) Rajat Patidar Pulls Off Blazing Hundred In Duleep Trophy vs North-East Zone

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar struck a brisk 80-ball century for Central Zone against North-East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, strengthening his case for an India middle-order return after earlier setbacks.

3) Shubman Gill Suffering From Flu, Will He Get Fit In Time For Asia Cup 2025?

Shubman Gill, set to lead North Zone in the domestic tournament starting August 27, missed out due to viral flu. Though sidelined, his condition is improving, and he is expected to resume training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence soon, keeping hopes alive for his Asia Cup return.

4) Mohammed Shami Reveals If Muslim Cricketers Face Scrutiny In India

Mohammed Shami opened up on facing online abuse after a below-par outing against Pakistan, recalling similar trolling during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Asked if Muslim cricketers are targeted more in India-Pakistan games, he replied, "I do not pay heed to such trolling. I have been given a job. I am not a machine. If I am working hard throughout the year, sometimes I will fail, sometimes succeed. It depends on the people how they take it. When you play for your country, you forget all such things. It becomes more important for you to take wickets and win matches. I do not want to go on social media at such a time. You see both positive and negative comments. When you are playing, you should stay away from such things."

5) PV Sindhu Stuns World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi To Move Into BWF World Championship Quarters

PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stormed into the BWF World Championships quarterfinals on Thursday with a straight-game win over second seed Wang Zhiyi.

6) Lionel Messi Scripts Comeback For Inter Miami With Brace, Powers Herons To Leagues Cup Final

Lionel Messi made a stunning comeback from injury, guiding Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal at Chase Stadium on Wednesday. His brilliant brace sealed a spot in the August 31 final and confirmed Miami's berth in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

7) Thousands Turn Up to Watch First Ever Day-night Cricket Match in Pulwama In The Royal Premier League

A large crowd turned up in south Kashmir's Pulwama to witness the district's first-ever day-night cricket match, hailed by PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para as the "start of a new inning" for the region's youth.

The opening clash of the Royal Premier League, held under floodlights at Pulwama Sports Stadium, saw Royal Goodwill take on Sultan Springs Baramulla. The tournament features 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir.

8) Rohan Bopanna And Yuki Bhambri Spearhead India's Challenge At US Open 2025

India's leading doubles star Yuki Bhambri and seasoned campaigner Rohan Bopanna will spearhead the nation's challenge at the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.

Bhambri will pair up with New Zealand's Michael Venus, while Bopanna, ranked India's second-best in doubles, joins forces with Romain Arneodo of Monaco.

9) Manchester United Crash Out Of Carabao Cup With Crushing Loss To League Two's Grimsby

Manchester United's season has started on a familiar note, with Ruben Amorim's side suffering a shock League Cup exit at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday.

The League Two outfit edged past United 12-11 in a dramatic penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 at Blundell Park.

10) Daniil Medvedev Fined $42,500 After US Open Meltdown, Racket Smash

Daniil Medvedev has been handed fines totaling $42,500 at the U.S. Open, cutting into the $110,000 prize money he earned, following an emotional outburst during his first-round defeat to France's Benjamin Bonzi.

After losing in five sets, the former world No. 1 vented his frustration by smashing his racket repeatedly against his sideline chair, shattering it. Tournament referee Jake Garner imposed a $30,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct along with $12,500 for racket abuse.