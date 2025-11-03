When will be the next Women's World Cup? Date, Venue Revealed as India win Maiden ICC Title

Sports Bulletin For November 3: India Women's Cricket Team Takes Over The Globe With Maiden World Title By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 18:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For November 3: Here are the top sports highlights of the day, featuring India's historic Women's World Cup triumph, Deepti Sharma's record-breaking feat, Lionel Messi's special plans in India, and standout performances across cricket, football, and para-badminton.

From golden victories to glittering rewards and global milestones, here's a quick round-up of the biggest headlines making waves in the world of sports.

1) India Clinch Maiden Women's ODI World Cup, Beat South Africa By 52 Runs In Final?

India Women made history on November 2, winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Batting first, India posted 298/7, powered by Shafali Verma's 87 off 78 balls and Smriti Mandhana's 45. Deepti Sharma added a vital half-century, while quick cameos from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh boosted the total.

In reply, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt struck a brilliant century, but Deepti's 4/43 and Shafali's all-round heroics sealed a historic win. India lifted their maiden World Cup, marking a golden chapter in women's cricket.

2) Lionel Messi To Meet India's Women Cricket Team After World Cup Win? GOAT Tour Organiser Drops Bombshell

The organisers of the GOAT Tour, marking Lionel Messi's return to India after 14 years, are reportedly planning a special moment - a possible meet-up between Messi and the World Cup-winning India Women's Cricket Team at the Wankhede, who recently claimed their maiden ICC title in Navi Mumbai.

3) BCCI announces Huge Prize Money for Team India after Women's World Cup Victory: Report

The BCCI has announced a massive ₹51 crore reward for Team India and the support staff following their Women's World Cup triumph on November 2. Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the announcement soon after the win. Additionally, the team will receive ₹42.66 crore from the ICC as prize money and match-winning bonuses.

4) From Diamond Jewellery To New Sponsors: Rewards Pour In For India After 2025 Women's WC Win

India's historic 52-run win over South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final has sparked nationwide celebrations and rich rewards. The BCCI announced ₹51 crore for the team and staff, in addition to the USD 4.48 million (around ₹40 crore) ICC prize. Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the amount would be shared among players, coaches, and selectors.

Surat industrialist Govind Dholakia also pledged handcrafted diamond jewelry and rooftop solar panels for each player, lauding their grit and success. Meanwhile, Omaxe Ltd named captain Harmanpreet Kaur its brand ambassador to mark the win.

State governments joined the celebrations too - Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced ₹1 crore for pacer Renuka Thakur, while Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared the same for Kranti Goud, calling the team's performance a source of national pride.

5) Deepti Sharma's Unbelievable Feat: Becomes First Player, Man Or Woman To Achieve THIS Feat

Deepti Sharma etched her name in history on Sunday as India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win the 2025 Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium. The all-rounder produced a stunning all-round show, scoring a run-a-ball 58 and taking a match-winning five-wicket haul, including the final three wickets.

With this performance, Deepti became the first cricketer ever - male or female - to score a fifty and claim five wickets in a World Cup knockout match. She also achieved a rare double of 200-plus runs and 20-plus wickets in a single World Cup (215 runs and 22 wickets), the second-best overall in tournament history. Notably, she's the first Indian woman to record a fifty and five-wicket haul in the same ODI, a feat previously achieved only by Yuvraj Singh among Indian men in the 2011 World Cup.

6) BCCI Gives Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi Regarding Asia Cup Trophy

The BCCI has raised concerns over the delay in receiving the Asia Cup trophy, which India won in Dubai earlier this year. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Pakistan in the final but declined to accept the trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, following tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The presentation was delayed for over an hour before the trophy was quietly removed from the field, leaving the team to celebrate without it. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the issue will be taken up with the ICC if the trophy isn't received by November 3, expressing confidence that the matter will soon be resolved.

7) Kylian Mbappe Scripts More History; Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Elite List Of Scorers

Kylian Mbappé's scoring streak shows no signs of slowing down. Since joining Real Madrid in 2024, the French forward has been in unstoppable form. Though Madrid missed out on trophies last season, Mbappé's brilliance stood out as he claimed his first European Golden Boot with 44 goals across competitions, including 31 in La Liga.

In the ongoing 2025-26 season, the 25-year-old has already netted 13 goals in 11 league games, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring 13 or more in the first 11 La Liga fixtures. Despite the comparisons, Mbappé says he's focused on his own journey, not chasing legends.

8) Gold Medals Galore! India Shines with 27 Medals At Indonesia Para-Badminton International

India's para-badminton stars dominated the Indonesia Para-Badminton International, clinching six golds and a total of 27 medals - including 8 silver and 13 bronze - to wrap up a brilliant campaign.