Sports Bulletin for November 4: Cristiano Ronaldo plays down Lionel Messi Supremacy, KKR deal for KL Rahul in Doubt By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 16:16 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the world of sports, there have been some new developments across the globe. The BCCI has announced squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, while the India women stars are set to be felicitated.

Lionel Messi may finally play a match with Argentina in Kerala, whereas Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. Here are the unmissable stories for the November 4 Bulletin-

1. Jitesh Sharma to lead India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The BCCI has announced the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from November 14 to 23 in Doha, Qatar. The 15-member squad is captained by wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, with Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir as vice-captain. Notable inclusions include teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest IPL player at 14, and Priyansh Arya, an IPL 2025 breakout star. The squad balances youth and experience, featuring strong batsmen and a mix of pace and spin bowlers. India A is placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, UAE, and Oman.​

2. Ashwin ruled out of BBL, Hong Kong Sixes

Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 and the Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers due to injury. The veteran off-spinner, who recently retired from international cricket, was set for his first post-retirement outing. His absence is a setback for India ahead of the November 7-9 event in Hong Kong.

3. Maharashtra to felicitate India Women Trio

Maharashtra is set to felicitate Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Radha Yadav for their exceptional performances in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The state government will honor the trio with awards recognizing their significant contributions to India's historic World Cup victory, celebrating their inspiring journey and uplifting women's cricket in Maharashtra.

4. KKR's KL Rahul pursuit may end fruitlessly

The KL Rahul-KKR deal faces doubts due to stalled trade talks with Delhi Capitals (DC). KKR want Rahul as captain and wicketkeeper-batter but DC are demanding players like Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, or Rinku Singh in exchange. KKR is unwilling to part with these key players, especially Narine and Singh, causing a deadlock. Despite mutual interest, the deal's completion remains uncertain ahead of IPL 2026.

5. Real Madrid players pay tribute to Diogo Jota

Real Madrid players paid a heartfelt tribute to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota ahead of their Champions League match at Anfield. A delegation including coach Xabi Alonso, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Emilio Butragueño laid wreaths at Jota's memorial site. Alexander-Arnold shared a personal message remembering Jota's legacy and their friendship, highlighting the deep respect and mourning felt by Real Madrid and football fans worldwide for the late Portuguese star.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo rebuffs Lionel Messi remark

Cristiano Ronaldo firmly stated, "Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble," during his interview with Piers Morgan, which is to be published soon. He openly countered claims of Messi's superiority, emphasizing his own achievements and rivalry. Ronaldo asserted, "I have no doubt Lionel Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa," underlining their mutual impact on football's greatest rivalry.

7. Robin Uthappa included in Hong Kong Sixes Squad

Former India batter Robin Uthappa will replace the injured Ravichandran Ashwin in India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Having captained the team last year, Uthappa's attacking approach and experience add strength ahead of the November 7-9 tournament. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will aim to secure India's second title at the thrilling six-a-side event.

8. Tom Moody joins LSG as Director of Cricket

Tom Moody has been appointed as the Global Director of Cricket for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The experienced former Australian all-rounder will oversee cricket operations and strategy across LSG's multiple franchises, including their IPL squad, Durban's Super Giants in SA20, and the Manchester Originals in The Hundred. Moody, known for coaching Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016, replaces Zaheer Khan in this pivotal role.

9. Kolkata club official arrested for Fixing Football Matches

Two officials of Kidderpore Sporting Club in Kolkata, Akash Das (team manager) and Rahul Saha (media manager), were arrested on November 3 for alleged match-fixing in the Kolkata Premier League. Following an Indian Football Association complaint, an investigation revealed that they had manipulated match outcomes for betting profits. Both have confessed, and police are probing deeper into player involvement and the extent of the fixing racket.

10. Lionel Messi set to lead Argentina in Kerala in 2026

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, will visit Kerala in March 2026, confirmed by Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. The visit was postponed from November 2025 due to incomplete stadium renovations at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Preparations are now complete, and official confirmation from Argentina is awaited.