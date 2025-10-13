Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr set to arrive in Goa by October 20; Saudi team to practice at Fatorda Stadium

Sports Bulletin For October 13: Rohit-Kohli's Retirement Rumours To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Vice-Captaincy By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 13: From cricket milestones and legendary player tributes to developments in football, athletics, and international coaching, the sports world has witnessed some noteworthy updates this week.

Here's a roundup of the latest headlines, including achievements by young talents, records broken on the field, coaching insights, and key administrative decisions shaping Indian and global sports.

1) Rohit-Kohli Nearing End? Anil Kumble Drops Retirement Hint Before Australia Series

Former India captain Anil Kumble has urged fans to appreciate Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their immense contributions to Indian cricket, noting that their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup is uncertain. Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble said, "Let's just celebrate what they've achieved on the field. They've given so much to Indian cricket over the years." Rohit, now 38, has stepped down as ODI captain, while Kohli has stayed away from the limelight since RCB's IPL 2025 triumph.

2) Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Vice-Captain At The Age Of 14!

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who debuted for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy against Mumbai earlier this year, has been named the team's vice-captain for the 2025-26 season. The young left-hander, who will serve under skipper Sakibul Gani, has featured in five first-class matches so far, scoring 100 runs with a top score of 41.

3) Sachin Tendulkar 'Didn't Have The Guts, Ex India Teammate Moved By Gesture

Sachin Tendulkar recently amazed former India teammate Pravin Amre by recalling a touching memory from the late 1980s. Speaking at an event, Tendulkar shared how, as a teenager under coach Ramakant Achrekar, he was asked to observe Amre's batting after the latter's return from an India U-19 tour of Australia. Spotting a stylish pair of cricket shoes in Amre's kit, the young Sachin was fascinated, prompting Amre-his senior at Shardashram Vidyamandir-to challenge him: "Score a hundred and they're yours."

Tendulkar fulfilled the challenge but hesitated to remind Amre of his promise. To his surprise, Amre himself gifted him the shoes - Sachin's first quality pair. Recalling the moment, Tendulkar said he would "never forget" the gesture.

Amre, deeply moved, said he was overwhelmed that Tendulkar remembered such a small act from nearly four decades ago. "That's what makes him special," Amre remarked, adding that the imported spike shoes went to the "right person" - someone who would go on to become one of cricket's greatest ever.

4) Virender Sehwag Reacts After Viv Richards Credits Him For Reviving Test Cricket

Legendary West Indies batsman Viv Richards, currently in India, praised former Indian opener Virender Sehwag for reinvigorating Test cricket in a recent interview with News24. Richards, a two-time World Cup winner, said he used to wake up at 3 AM to watch Sehwag bat, calling him even more dangerous than Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist. "Test cricket was fading, but Sehwag revived the format and brought excitement that still draws thousands of fans," Richards noted.

Sehwag responded on X on October 13, thanking Richards and saying, "Humbled, Sir @ivivianrichards. You made bowlers fear batsmen - I just kept the tradition alive for the next generation. Test cricket will never die as long as there's joy in attacking it!"

5) Mohammed Siraj Becomes Top Wicket-Taker In Test Cricket History

With his dismissal of Shai Hope, Mohammed Siraj reached 37 wickets in 2025, becoming the year's leading Test wicket-taker. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani is close behind with 36 wickets from nine matches, while Siraj achieved his tally in just 15 innings.

6) Jayden Seales Breaks Record Of Highest Score By A No. 11 Batter!

Jayden Seales, batting at No. 11 for the West Indies in the second innings of the ongoing Delhi Test against India on October 13, scored 32 runs off 67 balls, including a four and a six. He shared a 79-run last-wicket stand with Justin Greaves, who remained unbeaten on 50 off 85 balls. Seales' innings set a new record for the highest score by a No. 11 in the second innings against India in Test cricket.

7) AIFF Adopts Supreme Court-Approved Constitution, Keeps Two Clauses Pending Clarification

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) officially adopted its Supreme Court-approved constitution on Sunday during a Special General Body Meeting, marking a major step toward modernizing Indian football governance.

However, two clauses-Articles 23.3 and 25.3(c)-remain under review following concerns from FIFA and domestic stakeholders. Article 23.3 requires Supreme Court approval for any amendments, while 25.3(c) mandates that an AIFF Executive Committee member holding a post in a Member Association automatically vacates the state role.

The Supreme Court has agreed to provide clarification and has sought a report from Justice (Retd.) L. Nageswara Rao. A virtual meeting with Justice Rao was held on Saturday, and the matter is expected to be addressed by the Court on Monday or Tuesday once the report is submitted.

8) My Mission Is To Prove Indian Coaching And Sports Science Are Of Highest Level: Badminton Coach Karthik Yarrammagari

From rural courts in India to elite arenas in the United States, Coach Karthik Yarrammagari has made a mark in international badminton coaching by combining Indian discipline with science-based training and a global perspective.

An NIS and BWF Level-1 certified coach, Karthik began his journey competing and training players at state, national, and international levels. His grassroots efforts, including introducing badminton to rural towns and providing equipment to underprivileged children, reflect his mission to build discipline, confidence, and fitness through the sport.

"My goal is to showcase that Indian coaching and sports science are world-class," he says. "India is producing excellence across multiple sports, and I aim to carry that message forward through badminton."

9) Pakistan Athletics Federation Hands Lifetime Ban To Arshad Nadeem's Coach

Salman Iqbal, longtime coach of Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, was handed a lifetime ban by the Pakistan Athletics Federation on Sunday. The ban bars him from coaching, participating in athletics, or holding any office. The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation cited violations related to August elections for the Punjab Athletics Association, where Iqbal serves as President.

10) Zidane Eyeing A Return To Coaching?

Zinedine Zidane revealed on Sunday that coaching the French national team is part of his future plans, though he did not indicate an immediate move. Speaking at a La Gazzetta dello Sport event, the 53-year-old former midfielder said, "I'm sure I'll get back into coaching. I'm not saying it's going to happen now, but one day I want to coach the national team."