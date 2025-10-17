Sports Bulletin for October 17: India gear up for Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo yet to confirm Goa Trip

Rohit Sharma Set to Feature Under His 7th ODI Captain in Australia Series - How has the India star performed under all Captains?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Sports Bulletin for Today covers the latest updates across cricket, football, and other sports across the world.

Key highlights include Australian all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out of the India ODI series with Marnus Labuschagne called up as replacement and many more.

1. Cameron Green out of India Series

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India due to low-grade side soreness sustained during training. Green, who is recovering from back surgery last year, will undergo a brief rehabilitation period and aims to return for Western Australia's Sheffield Shield match starting October 28. Marnus Labuschagne has been called into the Australian squad as his replacement. This injury raises concerns ahead of the crucial Ashes series against England.

2. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli gear up for Australia series

Veteran Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma trained intensely together in Perth ahead of the ODI series against Australia starting October 19, 2025. Both spent about 30 minutes in the nets, focusing on shot selection and timing. Their fitness and form are crucial as ODIs are now their only format, with the series possibly influencing their participation in the 2027 World Cup. Kohli engaged with bowling coach Morne Morkel, while Rohit had a chat with coach Gautam Gambhir.

3. Madan Lal gives Ro-Ko retirement verdict comparing Nadal

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli deserve an emotional farewell similar to Rafael Nadal's retirement in tennis, honoring their once-in-a-generation status. With both retiring from T20Is and Tests, their ODI futures remain under speculation. Lal highlighted Kohli's need for mental strength against Australia, praising their passion and fitness.

4. Sanju Samson scores 50 in Ranji for Kerala

Sanju Samson scrored a fluent 54 off 63 balls in Kerala's Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra on Friday, at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The India batter hit 5 fours and a six in his knock. Despite that, Kerala conceded a 20-run lead to Maharashtra in the first innings.

5. Cole Palmer ruled out for six more weeks

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed Cole Palmer will miss six more weeks due to a groin injury suffered against Manchester United. The 23-year-old could miss nine matches, including games versus Tottenham, Barcelona, and Arsenal. Maresca called Palmer "unique" and tough to replace, while Benoit Badiashile is also sidelined until December with a muscular problem.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo yet to confirm India trip

Cristiano Ronaldo's probable trip to India for the AFC Champions League 2 clash remains in question as the Portugal international is yet to give a verdict. Although the Al Nassr star welcomes his first trip to India, it still remains in question. FC Goa will take on Al Nassr in the continental clash on October 22 and Cristiano's final verdict may arrive by the next two days.

7. UAE complete T20 World Cup 2026 lineup

UAE beat Japan in the Asia-Pacific Qualifiers to complete the full 20 nations for the T20 World Cup in 2026, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The full list of teams participating in the competition are - India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, UAE.

8. Naomi Osaka pulls out of Japan Open

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Japan Open quarterfinals due to a left thigh injury sustained during her second-round match against defending champion Suzan Lamens. Despite heavy strapping and painkillers helping her finish that match, she was unable to recover in time for the quarterfinal against Jaqueline Cristian. Osaka's withdrawal makes Leylah Fernandez the highest-seeded player remaining at the tournament. She is expected to play in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next week

9. Australia qualify for Women's World Cup Semis

Australia qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-finals after a dominant 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Chasing 199, Australia's openers Alyssa Healy (113*) and Phoebe Litchfield (84*) achieved the target in just 24.5 overs with a record-breaking unbeaten partnership. Australia's win secured their top spot in the group with nine points from five matches, while Bangladesh's valiant fight fell short despite Sobhana Mostary's 66.

10. East Bengal Mohun Bagan to lock horns for IFA Shield Final

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will take on each other in the IFA Shield Final on Saturday. The two Kolkata giants are set for a Kolkata derby as silverware beckons at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. After the Shield, the two teams will fly out to Goa for the AIFF Super Cup, which starts from October 25. The two teams will meet each other again in the Super Cup on October 31.