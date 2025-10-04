SL vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia on TV and Online?

Sports Bulletin For October 4: Shubman Gill Replacing Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain To IND-AUS Series Squad By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 17:00 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For October 4: From major leadership changes in Indian cricket to dominant Test victories, inspiring statements from sporting icons, and key global sports developments - here are the top stories making headlines in the world of sports today.

1) Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain

Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain, starting from the Australia series in October, Gill has now become the nation's 28th skipper.

2) IND-AUS Series Squad Announced

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has announced India's squads for the Australia tour, introducing major changes to the ODI setup with the 2027 World Cup in mind. Shubman Gill has been appointed ODI captain, with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. Rohit Sharma has been replaced as skipper, though both he and Virat Kohli remain in the squad.

3) Shreyas Iyer Becomes New Vice-Captain Of India's ODI Team

Shreyas Iyer has been named India's new ODI vice-captain and will serve as Shubman Gill's deputy for the upcoming three-match series in Australia. The middle-order batter has featured in 70 ODIs, scoring 2,845 runs at an average of 48.22, including five centuries and 22 half-centuries.

4) India Crush West Indies By An Innings & 140 Runs In 1st Test At Narendra Modi Stadium

India crushed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wrapping up the match inside three days. Ravindra Jadeja starred with four wickets in the second innings, while Mohammed Siraj took three and Kuldeep Yadav added two to seal a dominant victory for the hosts.

5) Jadeja Joins Kohli & Ashwin In Elite List After Winning POTM Award In 1st IND-WI Test

Ravindra Jadeja delivered a stellar all-round performance in India's innings-and-140-run win over the West Indies, scoring an unbeaten 104 and taking 4/54 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award - his 10th in 86 Tests, drawing level with R. Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Anil Kumble among Indians.

6) 'You Have Got To Look Forward': BCCI's Decision To End Rohit Sharma's ODI Captaincy

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that replacing Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain was a forward-looking decision, unrelated to Rohit's Champions Trophy triumph. Calling it a "very tough call," Agarkar said such choices are made keeping the team's future in mind and what serves its best interests moving forward.

7) 'This Is Not The Last Stage Of My Career': Deepika Kumari Has No Plans To Retire

Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari has ruled out retirement, focusing instead on improving her mental strength to handle pressure ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The 29-year-old said the LA Games would likely be her final appearance, describing her approach as "do-or-die."

8) FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Looks To Harness 'Humanitarian Values' Of Football Amid Calls For Israel Exclusion

FIFA president Gianni Infantino emphasized that the organization's role is to promote peace and unity, not engage in political matters, amid growing calls to suspend Israeli teams. He chaired a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, where the issue was not formally discussed ahead of next week's 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

9) Pro-Palestinian Protesters Seek Cancellation Of Italy's WC Qualifier Against Israel

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Italy's football training center on Friday, demanding the cancellation of their World Cup qualifier against Israel amid the Gaza conflict. The protest coincided with a nationwide strike involving over two million people, also condemning an aid blockade by Israeli forces.

10) Hulk Hogan To Be Immortalised By Florida With Waterfront Trial Named After WWE Legend

Florida will honour late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan by renaming a section of Clearwater's waterfront trail after him. The causeway connecting Clearwater to Clearwater Beach will now serve as a tribute to "The Hulkster," allowing locals and tourists to remember the iconic wrestler.