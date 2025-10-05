Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Format - All You Need To Know

'Harshit Rana, Gautam Gambhir's Yes Man is the Only Permanent......': Kris Srikkanth's blunt take on Squad Selection

Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack

Sports Bulletin for October 5: Rohit, Virat's World Cup Future to Liverpool losing Three Matches in a Row By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 18:14 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The sports world witnessed an eventful weekend with major developments across cricket and football. In cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 World Cup remains uncertain amidst team transition talks.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan highlighted ongoing tension with no handshake and insect disruptions. Meanwhile, cricket selectors faced criticism over Harshit Rana's selection for the Australia ODI tour.

Rohit, Virat not inevitable for 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup remains uncertain. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated, "As far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today." Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the challenge of limited ODIs and stressed the need for match readiness through domestic cricket. The duo must prove their form and fitness amid a transition to younger leadership under Shubman Gill.

India-Pakistan Women's Captains Snub Handshake in Women's World Cup 2025

India and Pakistan Women's cricket captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana continued the ongoing no-handshake stance during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo. Echoing the Asia Cup controversy, both captains refrained from shaking hands at the toss, highlighting the off-field tensions between the two sides.

IND vs PAK Women's WC match halted after Insect Attack

During the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo, a swarm of flies disrupted play between India and Pakistan, forcing multiple delays. The insects distracted batters and bowlers, leading Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to use bug spray on the field. Despite the disruption, India faced early batting setbacks under challenging conditions, with Pakistan fielding first after winning the toss.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth Slams Harshit Rana's Selection

Former India chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed the team management for the constant squad changes and the inclusion of Harshit Rana in the ODI squad for the Australia tour. He said, "There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team." Srikkanth criticized selections, stating, "Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected."

Australia batter Harjas Singh hits 35 Sixes, scores 341 runs in 50-over Match

Harjas Singh smashed a monumental 341 runs off just 141 balls in a Sydney grade cricket match, including 35 sixes and 14 fours. This explosive innings, the highest limited-overs score in New South Wales Premier first-grade cricket, showcased his incredible power-hitting and record-breaking ability. Singh's performance ranks as one of the top individual scores in Sydney's cricket history, signalling his potential rise to higher professional levels

Chelsea secure huge win as Liverpool slump to 3rd consecutive defeat

helsea secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge with a dramatic stoppage-time winner from 18-year-old Estevao. Midfielder Moises Caicedo opened the scoring with a long-range strike, but Liverpool equalized through Cody Gakpo. Despite injuries, Chelsea held firm to end Liverpool's three-match losing streak with a spirited performance.

Man United, Arsenal secure Premier League Wins

Manchester United and Arsenal both recorded wins recently in the Premier League. Manchester United beat Sunderland 2-0 with goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko. Arsenal are now leading the league table after Chelsea's win, who strengthened their position with a 2-0 victory over West Ham, with goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.