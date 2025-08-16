Sports Bulletin of August 16: From Liverpool's Premier League winning start to Shreyas Iyer's potential heartbreak

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Sports Bulletin of August 16

oi-Sauradeep Ash

It promises to be a busy weekend and the Saturday has already started in a bustling fashion. The Premier League 2025-26 season has started as Liverpool won the opening match at the Anfield.

In cricket, Sanju Samson played in a KCA exhibition match, while BCCI is set to include a replacement policy in domestic cricket. Check all the unmissable stories across the world of sports.

1. Sanju Samson scores half century in KCA exhibition match

Sanju Samson scored an impressive half-century in the Kerala Cricket Association's exhibition match, playing for the KCA Secretary's XI. His fluent 54 runs off 36 balls helped his team chase down a target of 185 in a thrilling contest at the Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. This performance signals Samson's return to form just ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection and sent a strong message to selectors and IPL teams alike.

2. BCCI set to allow injury replacement in Domestic Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to introduce injury replacements for players in the Domestic Trophy. This move aims to ensure teams have adequate backup without suffering due to last-minute injuries. It will add more flexibility and fairness to domestic competitions, helping maintain squad strengths throughout the tournament, while allowing injured players to recover without pressuring teams into playing weakened line-ups.

3. Jacob Bethell set to become youngest England captain

Jacob Bethell, a 21-year-old Barbadian-English cricketer, has been named England's youngest-ever men's T20I captain for the three-match series against Ireland in September 2025. Leading in place of rested regular captain Harry Brook, Bethell, a left-handed batting all-rounder, breaks a 136-year-old record previously set by Monty Bowden. With 13 T20I appearances, he captains a squad featuring Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Adil Rashid.

4. Jasprit Bumrah must adjust workload, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar emphasized the need for Jasprit Bumrah to manage his workload carefully. Given Bumrah's history of injuries and the demanding international calendar, Manjrekar advises strategic rest periods to prolong the fast bowler's career and effectiveness. Proper workload management is crucial for Bumrah to sustain peak performance levels while avoiding burnout and recurring physical issues.

5. Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh may be snubbed from Asia Cup squad

There are growing speculations that Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh might be excluded from India's Asia Cup squad. Selectors might prioritize form and fitness, causing some established players to miss out. This possible snub signals the competitive nature of the selection process, with fresh faces and in-form players demanding chances in the limited-overs tournament set to begin soon.

6. Liverpool make winning start to Premier League campaign

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League title defense with a thrilling 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025. Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo scored early, but Antoine Semenyo's brace leveled the match. Late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah secured the victory. The game paused briefly due to a racist abuse report. Liverpool's new signings shone, despite defensive frailties, in an emotional match honoring Diogo Jota. See the sports card above for detailed stats.

7. Mohamed Salah left in tears amid Diogo Jota tribute

Mohamed Salah was visibly emotional and moved to tears during a tribute to teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away last month in Spain after a fatal car accident. The touching moment reflected their strong camaraderie and the deep bond between the players. Salah was crying with the fans after the match at the Anfield, which saw the Reds win 4-2.

8. Antoine Semenyo racially abused by Liverpool fan

Antoine Semenyo was subjected to racial abuse from a Liverpool fan, marking a distressing incident in football's ongoing fight against racism. The incident garnered widespread condemnation from clubs, players, and fans alike. Authorities removed the fan on a wheelchair, who allegedly abused Semenyo racially in the first half of the match.

9. AIFF calls for release of 13 senior players for National Camp

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called on clubs to release 13 senior players for the ongoing National Camp. This initiative is part of preparations for important international fixtures in the CAFA Nations Cup, which will be the first for Khalid Jamil after his appointment as head coach. The national camp is being held in Bengaluru and the 13 players are yet to be released by their clubs - 7 from Mohun Bagan, 4 from East Bengal and 2 from Jamshedpur FC.