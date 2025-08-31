Sports Bulletin on August 31: From BCCI set for Record Sponsorship Deal to Satwik-Chirag's special Bronze

KKR to CSK: IPL teams who may want Salman Nizar in IPL 2026 Auction after Kerala batter's heroics in KCL 2025

Sports Bulletin on August 31



In the world of sports, the key advancements in the last 24 hours or so have been aplenty. BCCI is edging towards a sponsorship deal which may eclipse their previous deal with Dream11. Apart from that, Salman Nizar of Kerala showcased a mesmerizing batting display in the KCL 2025.

In the football world, Man United secured their first win of the season, while in Badminton, Chirag-Satwik have managed to settle with Bronze medal in BWF World Championships.

1. BCCI set for Rs 450 crore sponsorship deal after Dream11 Exit

The BCCI suffered a setback after Dream11 ended its ₹358 crore sponsorship deal following the Online Gaming Bill's approval. With the Asia Cup 2025 and Women's ODI World Cup approaching, the board is targeting a new lead sponsor, reportedly worth ₹450 crore. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will defend their Asia Cup title starting September 9 in the UAE.

2. North Zone, Central Zone advance to Duleep Trophy Semifinals

North Zone and Central Zone have advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 Duleep Trophy after securing first innings leads in their respective quarterfinal matches. North Zone dominated East Zone with a 175-run lead and a strong batting display, while Central Zone overcame North East Zone. The semifinals will feature these two zones alongside South Zone and West Zone, who will start the tournament from semis.

3. Kerala batter Salman Nizar hits 11 sixes in 12 deliveries, scores 40 runs in Final over

Kerala batter Salman Nizar stunned fans in the Kerala Cricket League by smashing 11 sixes in 12 balls, including a 40-run final over. His explosive power-hitting propelled Calicut Globstars to a dramatic victory, scoring a breathtaking unbeaten 86 off 26 balls. Nizar's blistering strike rate and late surge became one of the most memorable finishes in recent T20 cricket history.

4. Manoj Tiwary takes a subtle dig at MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary took a sly dig at MS Dhoni regarding reports of the latter being offered a mentor role with the Indian team. Tiwary humorously questioned, "Did he pick up the phone? Because reaching him is very difficult." He added that Dhoni rarely replies to messages, leaving uncertainty about whether he will accept the role or not, though his experience would be valuable to the team.

5. Mohammad Azharuddeen to captain South Zone in Duleep Trophy

Kerala batter Mohammad Azharuddeen is set to captain South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal, which starts in Bengaluru from September 4. Azharuddeen will lead the South Zone as Tilak Varma, who was originally appointed as captain, will not be playing as he leaves for Asia Cup. Azhar, who is playing for Alleppey Ripples in the KCL 2025, will join Bengaluru camp on September 1.

6. Man United beat Burnley for first victory of the season

Manchester United secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford. An own goal by Burnley's Josh Cullen gave United an early lead, but Burnley fought back with goals from Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony. Bryan Mbeumo restored United's lead before Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time penalty in the 97th minute to seal the win. This marked United's first Premier League win of the season under Ruben Amorim.

7. Vinicius Jr stars as Real Madrid win in La Liga

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, maintaining their perfect start to the La Liga season. Mallorca took an early lead through Vedat Muriqi, but Arda Güler equalized with a close-range header. Vinícius Júnior scored the winner just a minute later. Despite having three goals disallowed due to VAR, Real Madrid held on for their third consecutive victory under coach Xabi Alonso.

8. Satwik-Chirag settle with Bronze in BWF World Championships

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships 2025 after a tough semifinal loss to China's Chen Boyang and Liu Yi. The Indian pair lost 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a 67-minute match in Paris. This marks their second World Championship bronze, following their 2022 medal in Tokyo, and extends India's streak of winning at least one medal at every World Championship since 2011.

9. Bukayo Saka out of Liverpool clash, Eze set for debut

Arsenal's latest signing, Eberechi Eze, is set to make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Manager Mikel Arteta praised Eze's energy, creativity, and ability to pick the right passes, describing him as having a "special aura." Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, adding to Arsenal's injury concerns. Eze's arrival is seen as a key boost for Arsenal's attacking options this season.

10. Argentina Football team set to play in Kerala in November

The Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, is set to play a historic friendly match in Kerala, India, from November 10 to 18, 2025. This visit marks Argentina's first to India since 2011 and is a gesture of gratitude for Kerala's passionate support during their 2022 World Cup triumph. The match will likely be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with the opponent yet to be confirmed. This event has generated massive excitement among Kerala's football fans.