Sports Bulletin on September 15: India beating Pakistan to Suryakumar Yadav's dedication to Armed Forces By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 18:49 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025, as captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces after it.

Check out the Top Stories across Sports for September 15. Discover the unmissable eight stories from the last 24 hours.

1. India secure thumping Asia Cup win against Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 match, chasing down Pakistan's total of 128 runs in just 15.5 overs. Pakistan scored 127 for 9, with key resistance from Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheen Afridi. India's Suryakumar Yadav anchored the chase with an unbeaten 47, supported by Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, as India secured a comfortable win to strengthen their position in the tournament.

2. Suryakumar Yadav dedicates win to Armed Forces

Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India's Asia Cup 2025 win over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces, saying, "We stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity." He added, "Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile".

3. Kuldeep Yadav registers consecutive MOTM performance

Kuldeep Yadav delivered an outstanding bowling performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, taking 3 wickets for 18 runs. He played a key role in dismantling Pakistan's middle order, bowling with accuracy and strategic pressure. His tight spin bowling, combined with Axar Patel's support, restricted Pakistan to 127 for 9. Kuldeep's spell was crucial in controlling the game, earning him the Player of the Match award and reinforcing India's dominance in the contest.

4. PCB wants Match Referee removed after Handshake snub

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi alleged that Pycroft violated the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws related to the Spirit of Cricket. The demand follows Pycroft's reported instruction to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India's Suryakumar Yadav during the toss, sparking controversy. PCB threatened to boycott its next match if the demand is not met.

5. Central Zone crowned with Duleep Trophy Crown

Central Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy 2025 by defeating South Zone by six wickets at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Chasing a modest target of 65 runs on the final day, Central Zone faced early challenges but steadied the innings through Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar. This victory marked Central Zone's seventh Duleep Trophy title and their first in 11 years, highlighted by strong performances with both bat and ball.

6. India Women finish Runners Up in Hockey Women's Asia Cup

India Women's hockey team finished as runners-up in the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup after losing 4-1 to hosts China in the final at Hangzhou. Navneet Kaur scored India's lone goal early in the match, but China came back strongly with four goals to seal their third Asia Cup title. With this defeat, India will have to go through qualifiers for the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup.

7. Man City beat Man United in Derby

Manchester City secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden opened the scoring with a superb header in the 18th minute, assisted by Jeremy Doku, who was influential throughout the match. Erling Haaland then scored twice after halftime, first delicately lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and later capitalizing on a defensive error. The win marked a strong response for City amid a challenging start to the season and gave them bragging rights over their rivals.

8. Sarvesh Kushare qualifies for Finals in WAC 2025

Sarvesh Kushare created history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. He cleared 2.25m in the qualification round, securing his place among the top 13 finalists. Kushare expressed confidence in himself and urged the nation to believe as well. The final is scheduled for September 16, and he is determined to give his best performance on the big stage.