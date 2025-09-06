Sports Bulletin on September 6: Shreyas Iyer named India A captain, Carlos Alcaraz advances to US Open Final By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 17:16 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the world of sports, a number of developments have taken place in the last 24 hours or so. Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the India A squad which takes on Australia A.

In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the US Open final after beating Novak Djokovic. Check out the top stories here.

1. Shreyas Iyer named as India A captain

Shreyas Iyer will be at the heart of India A's campaign in the upcoming two-match multi‑day series against Australia A in Lucknow. The selectors have entrusted him with the captaincy, highlighting his role as both a batting pillar and a leader for a young side. Iyer, returning to red-ball cricket after focusing heavily on limited-overs duties, will be keen to guide a talented unit of emerging players while also staking his own claim for a comeback into the senior Test squad.

2. KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami included for 2nd match against Australia A

India stars KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami have been named for the India A multi day 2nd match against Australia A. The two players will take part in the final match, replacing two members of the first match squad. Shami recently played in the Duleep Trophy while KL Rahul's last competitive cricket was in the England Test series.

3. Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to reach US Open final

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a dominant performance to defeat Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the US Open 2025 semifinals. Alcaraz broke Djokovic's serve early, maintained relentless pressure, and showcased his powerful, precision hitting. Djokovic appeared physically drained, struggling to match Alcaraz's intensity, ending Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam title. This win sent Alcaraz to his third consecutive Grand Slam final.

4. Kochi and Kollam set for KCL 2025 Final battle

Kochi Blue Tigers and Aries Kollam Sailors are set to clash in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 final on September 7 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Kochi reached the final by defeating Calicut Globstars by 15 runs, while defending champions Kollam defeated Thrissur Titans by 10 wickets. The eagerly awaited final promises a thrilling contest as Saly Samson will captain Kochi, whereas Sachin Baby will lead the Kollam outfit.

5. Ajinkya Rahane heaps praises on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Asia Cup

Ajinkya Rahane praised Suryakumar Yadav's batting resurgence ahead of Asia Cup 2025, saying, "He didn't have a good series against England but came back to form in IPL with five fifties and finished as the second-highest run-scorer." Rahane added, "As a captain, he has been fantastic, but his batting will be really important in this Asia Cup."

6. Italy, France secure wins in UEFA World Cup Qualifieers

Italy and France both secured important wins in the UEFA World Cup 2026 qualification matches. Italy dominated Estonia with a commanding 5-0 victory, showcasing their attacking prowess. Meanwhile, France began their campaign strongly, defeating Ukraine 2-0 with solid team performance. These wins boost their confidence and position as strong contenders for World Cup qualification from the European zone.