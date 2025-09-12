Chiamaka Nnadozie Focuses On Success In Women's Super League With Brighton Against Manchester City

Tom Brady to Jennifer Lopez: Top 10 Richest Movie Stars, Celebrities as Sports Team Owners By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 9:46 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The blooming market of sports across the world has often enticed the wealthy for investment. In recent years, the TV deals, social media revolution, have further amplified sports as a corporate business.

And Hollywood celebrities, beyond their celluloid screens, are diving into the ever-growing pool of Sports. A number of USA-based actors have significant stakes across various sports teams, and they are yielding a reap reward from it.

Tom Brady has officially become America's richest celebrity sports investor in 2025, with his diverse portfolio of team ownerships now delivering estimated earnings of $313.36 million, which is around Rs 2771 crore in Indian currency.

According to new data from ARKA, Brady's stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), and Birmingham City (English football) combine for a total club valuation of $6.27 billion.

Serena Williams follows closely with ownership stakes in Angel City FC (NWSL), Miami Dolphins (NFL), and Toronto Tempo. With a combined team value of $6.07 billion, Williams' estimated returns stand at $297.5 million, underlining her reputation as a trailblazer in women's sports investment.

Hip-hop icon Jay-Z secures third place with his historic connection to the Brooklyn Nets. Even though he stepped away years ago, his stake value translates to $285 million. Jennifer Lopez matches him with $285 million, reflecting her investment in the Miami Dolphins.

The study also highlights younger investors reshaping the landscape. Patrick Mahomes has the most diverse celebrity portfolio, spanning Alpine F1, Kansas City Royals, KC Current, and Sporting Kansas City. Though not the biggest earner at $151.25 million, his cross-sport expansion stands out as a long-term strategy.

As NFL franchises now average $7 billion and MLS teams have neared $700 million in value, experts predict a surge in celebrity-backed consortiums owning major sports teams. Celebrity brand power isn't just adding glamour-it's driving higher sponsorships, marketing exposure, and global revenues.

Top 10 Richest Celebrity Owners in Sports

1. Tom Brady - $313.36M from Birmingham City, Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Raiders (Total value: $6.27B)

2. Serena Williams - $297.5M from Angel City FC, Miami Dolphins, Toronto Tempo (Total value: $6.07B)

3. Jay-Z - $285M from Brooklyn Nets (Total value: $5.7B)

4. Jennifer Lopez - $285M from Miami Dolphins (Total value: $5.7B)

5. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith - $195M from Philadelphia 76ers (Total value: $3.9B)

6. Nelly - $165M from Charlotte Hornets (Total value: $3.3B)

7. Patrick Mahomes - $151.25M from Alpine F1, KC Current, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City (Total value: $3.03B)

8. LeBron James - $107.4M from Liverpool FC (Total value: $5.37B)

9. Eva Longoria - $100M from Club Necaxa (Total value: $200M)

10. Kate Upton - $100M from Club Necaxa (Total value: $200M)