Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya applauds ISRL for promoting India as the global hub for motorsports

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya extended his wishes to the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) ahead of the commencement of its much-anticipated Second Season, commending the initiative as a powerful representation of India's growing stature in global motorsports.

Sharing how India is progressing with renewed enthusiasm, self-confidence, and a new vision, Hon. Minister Mandaviya applauded the Indian Supercross Racing League. He said, "Under the able and dynamic leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is not just a resolve but the direction of the dreams of every youth in the country. I am happy to see that India's sports ecosystem is aligned and progressing in the same direction."

Reflecting on the evolution of motorsports in India, the Minister highlighted the transformative impact of platforms like ISRL, "The Indian Supercross Racing League is one such example of how India is scaling new heights in motorsports. I have been closely following the league and can say with great conviction that this is not just a sport, it is a testament to the Speed, Spirit, and Strength of Indian Youth.

Emphasizing ISRL's role in nurturing India's motorsports potential, Honourable Minister said, "The first season of ISRL proved that India is ready to compete at par with global talent in high-performance sports like motorsports. The second edition promises nothing less. This is not just an event; ISRL is symbolic of India's global Motor-sporting ambition. I strongly believe ISRL will take Indian motorsports to new heights and inspire the youth that with true passion and the right direction, no goal is impossible."

Sporting events like ISRL are helping kindle the spirit of adventure, innovation, and confidence in young Indian talent and more importantly, furthering the cause of building a robust multi-sport ecosystem and infrastructure in the country.