English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Union Minister Raksha Khadse launches “Khelo Raver – Sansad Khel Mahotsav” in her constituency

By MyKhel Staff

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse, launched the "Khelo Raver - Sansad Khel Mahotsav" in her Lok Sabha constituency on National Sports Day 2025.

This event aims to be a dynamic sporting platform to identify, nurture, and celebrate grassroots talent, while promoting fitness and youth engagement.

Union Minister Raksha Khadse launches Khelo Raver Sansad Khel Mahotsav in her constituency

Smt. Khadse emphasized that sports play a crucial role in building character, discipline, and a healthy society. She encouraged extensive participation from schools, colleges, sports clubs, academies, and local athletes to make the Mahotsav a grand success. The initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote grassroots sports via Khelo India and advance India as a global sporting nation.

The Mahotsav will feature competitions in diverse disciplines like athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, wrestling, football, and traditional indigenous sports, with categories for boys and girls across different age groups. Outstanding performers will get pathways to compete at district, state, and national levels through various sports development schemes.

Story first published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out