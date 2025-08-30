Auqib Nabi: The Baramulla boy continues to make waves in Domestic Cricket, an India selection on the Horizon?

Union Minister Raksha Khadse launches “Khelo Raver – Sansad Khel Mahotsav” in her constituency By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse, launched the "Khelo Raver - Sansad Khel Mahotsav" in her Lok Sabha constituency on National Sports Day 2025.

This event aims to be a dynamic sporting platform to identify, nurture, and celebrate grassroots talent, while promoting fitness and youth engagement.

Smt. Khadse emphasized that sports play a crucial role in building character, discipline, and a healthy society. She encouraged extensive participation from schools, colleges, sports clubs, academies, and local athletes to make the Mahotsav a grand success. The initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote grassroots sports via Khelo India and advance India as a global sporting nation.

The Mahotsav will feature competitions in diverse disciplines like athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, wrestling, football, and traditional indigenous sports, with categories for boys and girls across different age groups. Outstanding performers will get pathways to compete at district, state, and national levels through various sports development schemes.